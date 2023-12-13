TWIN HEALTH SECURES $50M TO EXPAND ITS GROUNDBREAKING WHOLE BODY DIGITAL TWIN™ TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICE TO REVERSE CHRONIC METABOLIC DISEASE

Investment Fuels Twin Health's Mission to Revolutionize Chronic Metabolic Disease Prevention and Reversal with Cutting-Edge Science, Precision Guidance, and Licensed Clinical Care Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Health, creators of the Whole Body Digital Twin™ service for reversing, improving, and preventing chronic metabolic diseases, announced securing $50 million in funding to continue expanding its groundbreaking technology and clinical service solutions for more members across the United States.

Through an easy-to-use app, the Whole Body Digital™ Twin provides members and their Twin Health licensed clinical care team individualized, precise, timely guidance across nutrition, sleep, activity and stress. Twin Health’s chronic metabolic disease solution is available today through Twin Health’s employer and health plan partners. (PRNewswire)

Twin Health introduced the Whole Body Digital Twin, a dynamic model of each individual's unique metabolism, powered by artificial intelligence, that is built from thousands of data points collected daily via wearable sensors, clinical lab parameters, and self-reported preferences. Through an easy-to-use app, the Whole Body Digital Twin provides members and their Twin Health licensed clinical care team individualized, precise, timely guidance across nutrition, sleep, activity and stress. Twin Health's chronic metabolic disease solution is available today through Twin Health's employer and health plan partners.

"The funding will help propel our strategy to scale the availability of our transformative technology and the way it's deployed to even more health plans and employer partners, achieving lower costs, better outcomes and higher satisfaction among their members and employees," says Jahangir Mohammed, Founder and CEO of Twin Health.

Chronic metabolic disease, affecting 60% of Americans, is a growing concern globally. In fact, the global prevalence of Metabolic Syndrome is estimated as 20-25%. Worldwide, 415 million people are living with type 2 diabetes, and more than 500 million by 2040, according to the CDC.

Chronic metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, fatty liver and dyslipidemia, can start as an individual's metabolism breaks down over time. Medical research has demonstrated that each person's metabolism functions uniquely, presenting significant challenges to healthcare providers' understanding and ability to customize personalized treatment. Twin Health's patented Whole Body Digital Twin™ addresses this complexity using cutting-edge technology and advanced medical science to deliver personalized, precise and timely insights with easy-to-follow recommendations to address the root cause.

Twin Health has expanded its reach with strategic partners in the employer and health plan domains, covering over 4 million lives. Notable achievements include completing the world's first randomized controlled trial (RCT) for reversing chronic metabolic disease using digital twin technology. The one year results, recently published in the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, showed a significant reduction in HbA1c in the intervention group (2.9% reduction from 9.0 to 6.1) and a significantly higher elimination of diabetes medications (elimination of 94% of type 2 diabetes medications in the intervention group). The study demonstrated an average of 16.3 lbs in weight loss and 64% of members witnessed a normalization of their baseline non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The RCT continues into its 3rd year with sustained health outcomes.

"Today, a large and growing number of people around the world are suffering from chronic metabolic disease including type-2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, and obesity. Twin's innovative approach combines advanced technology, machine learning, and compassionate care to change the lives of these people. It allows people to take control of their health and reverse these metabolic diseases, including type-2 diabetes, while also eliminating the need for high-cost medications. Twin is delivering on its promise of happier and healthier people with significant cost savings to households and employer healthcare plans. A step forward for humanity." said Kevin Johnson, former CEO of Starbucks, who is on Twin Health's board of directors.

The funding is led by Temasek. Existing investors ICONIQ Growth, Sofina, Peak XV, and Helena also participated in this financing round.

Twin Health invented the Whole Body Digital Twin™ to empower people to reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases, improve energy and physical health, and extend lifespan. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. To learn more, visit https://www.usa.twinhealth.com/.

