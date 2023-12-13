Omni Bridgeway completes innovative secondary market transaction involving an IP portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the sale of a 25% interest in a portfolio of 15 intellectual property (IP) investments in the company's Fund 4 to an affiliate of GLS Capital Partners for an initial amount of US$21.5 million, representing a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 2.0x of the apportioned aggregated deployments to date across over US$100 million in total committed capital in the investments.

This landmark IP transaction highlights the increasing sophistication and maturation of the legal finance industry, ultimately benefitting both claimants and shareholders.

Sarah Tsou, Omni Bridgeway's Portfolio Manager – Global Intellectual Property, Senior Investment Manager, commented, "The growth and strength of our IP business is driven by a dedicated, industry-leading global portfolio management structure. Our IP team is comprised of established IP experts in key jurisdictions around the world, laying the foundation for a truly comprehensive and agile platform for IP investments."

Ms Tsou notes, "This collaboration with GLS, a highly respected pioneer in the industry, affirms our belief in the value of our offering."

Adam Gill, Managing Director of GLS commented, "We are pleased to partner with Omni Bridgeway on this impressive portfolio that they have curated and managed to date. The size and complexity of this transaction highlights our underwriting capabilities and deal structuring expertise. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Omni Bridgeway."

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations. www.omnibridgeway.com

GLS Capital is a commercial litigation finance firm founded by industry veterans who have managed investments at two of the world's largest litigation finance providers. GLS Capital focuses on investments in complex commercial litigation and arbitration, patent infringement litigation, and life sciences litigation. More information about GLS Capital can be found at www.glscap.com.

Steven Savage| Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications +44 (0) 7951499 052| ssavage@omnibridgeway.com

