INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® DEBUTS ITS DIAMOND OF THE SEASON: NEW LIMITED EDITION BRIDGERTON CREAMERS AND ICED COFFEE

Extraordinary Coffee. Extraordinary News.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most curious of news is spreading that International Delight, one of the leading coffee creamer and iced coffee brands known for its unique culture-driven collaborations, is debuting three new products that shine as bright as diamonds: NEW limited edition creamers and iced coffee inspired by the most salacious of television series, Bridgerton. Sure to have the ton abuzz are International Delight Bridgerton Berries & Crème and English Toffee creamers, and Berries & Crème Iced Coffee. Making their debut onto shelves starting at the end of the holiday social season, the trio is a gift from International Delight to coffee and tea lovers alike, best paired with rewatching Bridgerton on Netflix. Bridgerton will return for a lavish season 3 in 2024. The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16th, followed by Part 2 on June 13th on Netflix.

(PRNewsfoto/International Delight) (PRNewswire)

Waltzing across taste buds, these flavors are inspired by the feelings and celebrations of Regency era Britain. These decadent delights will dominate the social season as they transport you, dear reader, to the world of Bridgerton...without ever leaving the couch.

International Delight Berries & Crème Creamer: Notes of sweet, fruity berries dance alongside smooth, rich crème, like the dollop of jam atop the scone enjoyed with your morning coffee.

International Delight English Toffee Creamer: Featuring swirls of sweet chocolate flavor that mingle with notes of caramel, the flavor is so exquisite, you could almost swoon.

International Delight Iced Coffee Berries & Crème: While Bridgerton's tea may be hot, this new offering is ice cold, delivering the fresh flavors of sweet, fruity berries and decadent rich crème in your iced coffee. Pinkies up!

The brand's own viscountess had these details to divulge: "International Delight captures the attention of the next generation of coffee drinkers through unique, pop-culture-driven limited time offerings. With our new flavors inspired by Bridgerton, we're rolling out the horse and carriage for moments of over-the-top flavor celebration," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers for Danone North America. "The pageantry and opulent aesthetic of Regency era Britain made Netflix's Bridgerton the perfect collaboration opportunity to introduce our coveted Berries & Crème creamer and iced coffee and English Toffee creamer to our flavor-obsessed fans."

International Delight continues to raise the bar for coffee fans, working effortlessly at the center of society junctions. The brand is on a mission to deliver new, exciting creamers and iced coffee that simply cannot be found anywhere else. Following the success of the brand's other culture-inspired limited time offerings, including a holiday line-up in partnership with The Grinch, in stores now, it has been speculated that iced coffee and creamer fans' heads are in an absolute spin waiting to see what International Delight comes up with next.

International Delight Bridgerton Berries & Créme and English Toffee creamers are available in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $4.29 and International Delight Berries & Créme Iced Coffee is available in 64 oz. cartons with an SRP of $4.99. Rolling out on shelves at major retailers nationwide starting at the end of the holiday season, these new products are only around for a limited time and are sure to have suitors lining up around the block.

Visit International Delight's website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok to uncover all of the whisperings surrounding its latest and beloved mainstay creamer and iced coffee flavors.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About Shondaland

Shondaland is the global media company founded by award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes. The company fearlessly entertains through storytelling with content for film, streaming, audio, digital and editorial as well as brand partnerships, merchandise and experiences. Shondaland has an exclusive partnership with Netflix where it produces streaming content for the media company, including the record-breaking series "Bridgerton," ''Inventing Anna," "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker," the highly anticipated upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" and "The Residence". In 2017, Shondaland launched the editorial website Shondaland.com followed by the creation of Shondaland Audio in 2019. Shondaland was launched in 2005 with the groundbreaking series "Grey's Anatomy."

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Delight