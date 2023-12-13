Dr. Steven Gundry's Tips to Support Youthful-Looking Skin During Dry, Winter Weather Including Using Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a Topical Serum That Helps Address the Appearance of Age Spots, Sun Spots, and Liver Spots

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather can profoundly impact the skin, leading to dryness, flakiness, and potential cracking. In these conditions, the skin's moisture barrier becomes compromised, enabling moisture to escape and environmental irritants to penetrate easily. This compromise triggers an overproduction of melanin—the pigment responsible for skin color—resulting in hyperpigmentation, visible as dark patches or spots. Furthermore, insufficient hydration slows the skin's shedding process, allowing dead skin cells to accumulate, and contributing to a dull, uneven complexion.

To counteract these issues, Dr. Steven Gundry recommends the following:

Hydrate from within: Ensure adequate hydration by drinking water and consuming foods with a high water content to nourish your skin from the inside out.

Effective moisturization: Use a rich, hydrating moisturizer to replenish and lock in moisture, supporting the skin's moisture barrier function.

Gundry MD ® Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher™ into your routine. The Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher contains polyphenol-rich ingredients that target dark spots, helping to promote a revitalized and youthful-looking complexion by addressing age spots, sun spots, and liver spots.* Include polyphenols into your diet and your skincare: Incorporateinto your routine. The Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher contains polyphenol-rich ingredients that target dark spots, helping to promote a revitalized and youthful-looking complexion by addressing age spots, sun spots, and liver spots.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is an advanced serum designed to help tackle stubborn discoloration effectively. This topical serum targets age spots, sun spots, and liver spots with its polyphenol-rich ingredients, creating a barrier against environmental factors and restoring youthful vitality to the skin. With consistent use, this cutting-edge formula gradually reveals a healthier and more vibrant complexion. Not only does it address existing dark spots, but it also works to fight the emergence of new ones. The key ingredients, including Granpowder Lumière-DP, Superox-C, Acai Fruit Extract, Brightenyl, and Blueberry Fruit Extract, work synergistically to enhance skin firmness, tone, and radiance. The formulation's rich source of resveratrol, a potent polyphenol, combats oxidative damage. Additionally, Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher, enriched with unique Vitamin C levels, minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, imparting a healthy glow to the skin. You can incorporate this serum into your regimen twice daily by applying a dime-sized amount to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or any areas of discoloration.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book out January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

