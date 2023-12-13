DentaQuest Expands Access to Quality Oral Health Care for Millions of Michigan Members

New programs such as teledentistry and mobile dental clinics create more ways to access care across the state

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S. and the nation's second-largest dental benefits provider by membership, is expanding efforts to ensure access to quality dental care for people across Michigan using a mix of new provider programs, member engagement strategies and community investments. DentaQuest provides dental benefits to more than two million Michiganders through state-based Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Marketplace plans.

DentaQuest (PRNewswire)

"Despite a broad network of more than 6,700 dental care access points in Michigan, many of our members struggle to get the critical oral health care they need," said Steve Pollock, president of DentaQuest. "Oral health is directly tied to overall health, and our efforts to expand mobile dentistry and teledentistry services are essential to ensure all patients have access to quality care, no matter where they live or any socio-economic status."

As part of DentaQuest's commitment to improve the oral health of all, the organization has implemented various strategies to further increase dental care access in Michigan. These efforts include:

Mobile dental clinics: Launched in September, DentaQuest has teamed up with a mobile dental partner to provide care to some of the most underserved counties. The team has already served dozens of members at five events statewide with more planned later this year. Mobile dental clinics are portable clinics that offer access to care to patients who live in more rural communities and don't have a dental clinic nearby. They provide a number of services, including preventive and restorative dental care, such as dental exams, cleanings, sealants and oral health education.

Teledentistry: DentaQuest recently partnered with Teledentistry.com to bring members virtual, anytime access to dental providers. Now available on some Michigan plans, virtual dental appointments can eliminate the need for in-person care 30% of the time, according to a recent internal DentaQuest pilot.

Health behavior member rewards: A number of plan members may receive gift cards after receiving essential, preventive dental care and completing a survey to help guide future programs.

Concierge appointment scheduling: Plan members can now receive assistance from DentaQuest's Access to Care team to find the right provider and schedule an appointment.

Provider programs: DentaQuest is working with providers in the state to offer extended office hours and ease administrative burdens that can hold up treatment.

Philanthropic investments: DentaQuest is also committed to investing in the community and partnering with local organizations to improve access to oral health care.

$300,000 to organizations dedicated to increasing oral health care access in Michigan . Most recently, the organization announced a series of contributions to Michigan nonprofits to help increase oral health care access and education among underserved communities. DentaQuest has donated more thanto organizations dedicated to increasing oral health care access in. Most recently, the organizationa series of contributions tononprofits to help increase oral health care access and education among underserved communities.

The organization donated a total of $45,000 to seven organizations, which include programs at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, Central City Health, Great Lakes Bay Health Center, Cherry Health Foundation, Macomb Community College , Lansing Community College and the Michigan Dental Society.

TeamSmile , the nation's premier advocacy group that connects oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to bring life-changing dental care to children in need. Last month, DentaQuest and TeamSmile held a single-day event at Ford Field, which provided 80 children with diagnostic, preventive and restorative care, as well as oral health education, valued at $56,904 . DentaQuest is the exclusive national dental insurance partner of, the nation's premier advocacy group that connects oral health professionals with professional athletic organizations to bring life-changing dental care to children in need. Last month, DentaQuest and TeamSmile held a single-day event at Ford Field, which provided 80 children with diagnostic, preventive and restorative care, as well as oral health education, valued at

For more information on DentaQuest's plans and benefits available in Michigan, visit https://www.dentaquest.com/en/members and search Michigan.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Farrah Phillipo

Farrah.Phillipo@greatdentalplans.com

781-654-6764

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S.