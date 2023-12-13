From a Bowling Alley Basement Bar to the Ultimate She Shed, Zephyr Presrv® Wine & Beverage Coolers Elevate Any Space with Smart Design, Updated Lighting, and Innovative Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery, and customer care, leads the beverage cooling industry with its collection of Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers that instantly elevate any space. From entertainment rooms to home bars, home offices, and primary suites, the next generation of Presrv products are the perfect addition to passion projects throughout the home.

This space showcases how Presrv coolers can elevate a room into an entertainer's dream.

Zephyr Presrv® sets the mood with 3-Color LED lights in Cloud White, Deep Blue, and Amber, and the brightest light setting automatically turns on when the door is opened to illuminate the interior for added convenience. Presrv Under-Counter Wine & Beverage Coolers, including the French Door, Black Stainless, and Panel Ready models, feature an updated backlit control panel, built-in door lock, and a concealed door hinge.

Stylish, durable, and loaded with enhanced features, Presrv coolers are the ultimate in sophisticated home beverage cooling. According to Houzz, more than 3 in 5 homeowners plan to stay in their home for 11 years or more following their renovations in 2022. Consumers are exploring with Presrv coolers in different areas of the home to personalize the space while providing added convenience, and a touch of luxury.

The Bowling Alley, designed by Julie Laux with J. Jordan Homes for the 2023 House Beautiful Whole Home Chicago, is the ultimate entertainment room with a Presrv Kegerator & Beverage Cooler, Dual Zone Wine Cooler, and Single Zone Beverage Cooler. "This space showcases how Presrv coolers can elevate a room into an entertainer's dream," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr VP of Marketing. "Whether guests want cold beer on tap, red or white wine, soft drinks, or juice boxes while waiting to bowl, Presrv ensures everyone's favorite drinks are within an arm's reach."

Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers include PreciseTemp™ temperature control that maintains accurate temperature for cooling throughout the unit. Active Cooling Technology features an on-board computer that controls active cooling fans to provide temperature stability and even cooling, and a Vibration Dampening System helps reduce noise and vibration to minimize wine disturbance. The Dual Zone Wine Coolers now have a thermal sealing system that guarantees even more precise temperature control in each zone.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

