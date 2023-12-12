West Physics Announces Acquisition of Radiation Protection Services, LTD.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Physics Consulting, LLC ("West Physics"), the leading national provider of integrated medical and health physics consulting services, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Radiation Protection Services, Ltd. ("RPS"), a respected regional provider of medical and health physics services based in Springfield, IL.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Radiation Protection Services. This strategic addition to West Physics helps us to expand our capabilities and capacity, and will further enhance our service delivery in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and Indiana. We welcome the RPS team to our organization and we look forward to achieving great success by combining forces and adding RPS' radioactive material and imaging equipment testing skills and experience to the West Physics platform," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, President & Chief Executive Officer of West Physics.

RPS customers are expected to benefit from the stability and support of the nation's top medical and health physics provider. RPS customers will now have access to subject matter expertise in the areas of MRI safety, CT and fluoroscopy dose optimization, and clinical image analysis and review for ACR accreditation. Additionally, West Physics is excited to bring their world-class online training and reports portals to the RPS client base. Finally, the combination will result in increased scheduling flexibility, faster report turnaround, and enhanced support for customers.

"We've looked at a number of options over the last few years to help us take RPS to the next level in terms of growth and sophistication, and more importantly, to allow us to serve our customers even better," said Doug Neuweg, President of RPS. "Becoming a part of West Physics was the clear winning option. They have built an incredible reputation over the years for being innovative, smart, and reliable and for also being totally committed to customer service. Our team is excited to add the resources of West Physics to our operation and to have many more colleagues to help us and our customers going forward," continued Mr. Neuweg.

This acquisition aligns with West Physics' strategy to provide premier medical and health physics services nationwide and globally. With RPS now part of West Physics, our team has grown to over 130 professionals serving over 6,000 customer sites across all 50 states, U.S. territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. We continue to be the largest diagnostic medical physics consulting practice in the United States, enabling us to deliver unparalleled quality and value for our customers.

About West Physics:

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a global provider of medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves over 6,000 client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.westphysics.com.

About Radiation Protection Services, Ltd.:

Founded in 1986, Radiation Protection Services, Ltd. ("RPS") is a privately owned company that provides radiation physics testing and consulting services for medical and industrial facilities that utilize x-ray-producing equipment or radioactive materials. RPS provides services to customers in Illinois, eastern Missouri, southeastern Iowa, and western Indiana, providing flexible and rapid response times along with personalized service. RPS staff specialize in ensuring regulatory compliance and radiation safety for their customers and their customers' patients.

