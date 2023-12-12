Northern Tool + Equipment Releases New Line of Portable NorthStar Generators

Cutting-edge technology and superior durability position NorthStar as the ultimate line of commercial-grade generators designed for pros

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northern Tool + Equipment announces the release of a new line of NorthStar portable power generators that produce less noise than other leading commercial-grade generators while offering supreme durability and cutting-edge, easy-to-use features that help pros get the job done.

"Every NorthStar generator is powered by a commercial-grade engine," said Andy Strom, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP, Product Development and Manufacturing. "An available state-of-the-art electronic fuel injection (EFI) system takes these generators to the next level by eliminating inconsistent starts, using less fuel and providing more power than traditional carbureted models."

Equipped with cutting-edge Quiet Armor™ Technology, these generators produce less noise than leading commercial-grade generators. To ensure superior durability and reliability, NorthStar generators use a heavy-duty 1-3/8" steel tube exoskeleton and passed over 1,000 hours of rigorous testing. The user-focused design includes electric start, a ground-breaking multi-function LCD display and flat-free tires for effortless mobility.

"Northern Tool + Equipment is a destination for all pros - from trade professionals to serious DIYers," said Jeff Land, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior VP, Merchandising. "The innovation and care we put into our products allow customers to trust their equipment can handle the toughest jobs without missing a beat."

The new line of NorthStar commercial-grade generators is available for purchase online and in your local Northern Tool + Equipment store. Selection and availability may vary.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

