INTAMSYS joins WorldSkills community as its first official Global Partner for 3D printers

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTAMSYS, at the forefront of industrial 3D printing innovation, has officially signed a global partnership agreement with WorldSkills International, becoming its first official Global Partner for 3D printers. Now as a WorldSkills Global Industry Partner, INTAMSYS will extend its support to WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

WorldSkills fosters confidence, empowers communities, and contributes to economic growth. Acknowledged as the world championship of skills for its profound impact, WorldSkills Competitions stand as the gold standard of skills excellence.

Over the years, INTAMSYS has been an active partner of WorldSkills in National events, activities, projects and the ongoing development of competitive disciplines. This aligns with INTAMSYS's dedication to enhancing vocational education and training on a global scale by supplying competition equipment, as well as training and learning solutions.

At the WorldSkills Lyon 2024, INTAMSYS will support the Mechanical Engineering CAD (Skill 05) and Additive Manufacturing (Skill 57) categories. With its portfolio incorporates a broad range of 3D printers, from professional machines to industrial equipment, INTAMSYS is capable of delivering high productivity, making it a valuable and versatile partner.

"We are excited to be the WorldSkills Global Industry Partner," expressed Charles Han, CEO and Founder of INTAMSYS, "Through our technical support and training initiatives, we are committed to bridging the gap between industry practices and vocational education, ensuring that young talents receive adequate training for real-world applications. Our goal is to inspire young people for technology and to strengthen industry and prosperity in society."

Chris Humphries, Chair of WorldSkills stated, "We look forward to benefiting from INTAMSYS cutting-edge expertise and impressive resources and capabilities. You are a world-leader and a pioneer in industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Like our talented competitors, we can see how highly you regard performance, precision and quality."

David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International, added, "This partnership comes at a very exciting time. Globally, we are witnessing a rapid growth in the use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing. We can already see how much we will learn from your experience working in multiple sectors, across international markets, and with customers of all sizes and scales."

INTAMSYS's partnership with WorldSkills International signifies a joint commitment to empowering a broader audience of young professionals with its state-of-the-art 3D printing technology for a bright future.

For more information about INTAMSYS, please visit www.intamsys.com

