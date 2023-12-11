ITRI's VLSI TSA Symposium to Kick Off in April 2024

HSINCHU, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2024 International VLSI Symposium on Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI TSA) from April 22 to 25, 2024 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Experts from leading companies and prestigious academic institutions, including IBM, MediaTek, Sony, Intel, CEA-Leti, Stanford University, and Yale University, will share their insights and latest research findings on hot issues such as 2nm technology, energy-efficient computing, power devices, and electronics, novel quantum computing devices and materials, emerging technologies for high-performance computing, emerging high performance, and energy-efficient CMOS materials.

Online registration for the 2024 VLSI TSA will open on February 1, 2024. (PRNewswire)

The symposium is a four-day event, consisting of three half-day tutorial sessions and 3-day technical presentations from contributed papers, as well as plenary sessions and special sessions on topics including energy-efficient computing, power devices and electronics, novel quantum computing devices and materials, process technology on nanosheet and GAA devices, and emerging high-performance computing technologies.

The technical presentation will start with joint plenary sessions presented by distinguished keynotes: Huming Bu, VP at IBM, will deliver the keynote speech on 2nm technology; Thomas Mikolajick, Scientific Director at NaMLab gGmbH of TU Dresden, will share his insights on ferroelectrics for enhanced semiconductor devices; Yasunori Tanaka, Director of Advanced Power Electronics Res. Center of AIST will talk about power devices for automotive vehicles; Yoshihisa Kagawa, General Manager at SONY, will present 3D stacking process technologies for advanced CMOS image sensors; and Yosuke Aragane, VP of NTT, will deliver a speech on how innovative optical and wireless network (IOWN) will enable next-generation sustainable ICT infrastructure.

Following these sessions, experts of industry and academia worldwide will discuss the latest technologies related to energy-efficient computing during the joint special sessions. Dr. Leon Heng-Liang Huang from MediaTek will illustrate what people can trade for energy-efficient foundation IP in the FinFET process. Professor Hajime Tanaka of Osaka University will share his findings on the modeling and simulation of carrier transportation in 4H-SiC. Professor Priya Panda of Yale University and Dr. Kuo-Ken Huang of Everactive Inc. will unveil the secrets of neuromorphic computing for energy-efficient edge intelligence and ultra-low-power receivers in self-powered industrial IoT applications.

The 2024 VLSI TSA incorporates an in-person symposium and on-demand video presentations after the physical event. The in-person symposium with technical presentation will be held on April 22–25, 2024 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Following the physical event, the symposium will provide on-demand video presentations for registered attendees for one month.

Online registration will be open from February 1, 2024. Enjoy the early registration discount until March 22, 2024. Students are eligible for up to 70% discount on their registration fee.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

(PRNewsfoto/Industrial Technology Research Institute) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute