K2 Corporate Mobility embarks on an incredible expedition to Nepal, trekking to Everest Base Camp and volunteering at Nepalese schools

The mission is to raise funds for the K2 Foundation's inaugural project - the rebuilding of a school in São Paulo.

GUILDFORD, England, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26th November, 24 K2 employees from across the globe flew out to Nepal to take part in a Himalayan trek and a volunteering programme. Half embarked on the Everest Base Camp Trek, whilst the remaining half headed into remote villages surrounding Pokhara to help refurbish local schools.

The purpose is to raise money for the K2 Foundation - a charity which supports children around the world whose futures are bleak or uncertain – through which K2 are rebuilding a dilapidated school in a São Paulo favela. The Nepal Expedition is a major fundraising venture: each member of the Nepal Team is requesting sponsorship for the expedition, with the aim of raising a combined total of £200,000 which will be channelled directly into the São Paulo school.

Both K2 groups are now over halfway through their expedition programmes. On 6th December, after a long and arduous journey, the trekkers reached Everest Base Camp, 5,357m above sea level. Over the coming days, they will wind their way downwards, passing through Pherice, Kanguma and Chumoa, before concluding their trek in Lukla. The volunteers have been working at two schools – one in Barang, one in Fumrekhu – stripping and painting walls, digging foundations and renovating classrooms. The next few days will see their work continue, improving the environment in which the children from a local Nepalese community learn and play.

To support the K2 groups out in Nepal who are walking and working for the São Paulo school, individuals or businesses can donate to the K2 Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/yy6u42au Any donation, however insignificant it may seem, will help to create a brighter future for generations of São Paulo children. As K2 Brazil's Vanessa Romao explains, "we are building a school, not just with classrooms, but with dreams, hopes, and opportunities. We are creating an environment where these children will have the chance to excel, to believe in themselves, and to secure a better future. But for this dream to become a reality, we need your support. Together, let's build more than just a school; let's build a future for these children."

