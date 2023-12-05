EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: ARPA-H Announces New Tiered Proposal Submission System to Reduce Entry Barrier for Non-traditional Performers

By Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant and Eric Jia-Sobota, Founder

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is transforming U.S. health research and development with innovative, high-risk, high-reward projects. Its Master Announcement Instructions (MAI) introduce a tiered proposal submission process tailored to encourage participation from both new and non-traditional applicants. Proposals are categorized into various levels such as BIT, BYTE, KILO, MEGA, GIG, and TERA, based on the potential funding amount. This system accommodates a wide range of research, from small exploratory studies to large-scale projects, fostering diverse and innovative health research initiatives.

"The tiered proposal system introduced by ARPA-H is a game-changer, democratizing access to critical health research funding. This initiative is set to ignite a wave of innovative projects with the potential to revolutionize healthcare as we know it" stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

ARPA-H's broad approach is crucial in health research, accommodating projects of varying scopes. By embracing a diverse array of proposals, ARPA-H ensures that groundbreaking ideas are not missed due to traditional funding constraints.

The agency's focus areas include the development of resilient tissues and biophysical systems, rapid integration of health infrastructure solutions, creation of real-time health outcome measurement tools, and strategies to enhance trust in healthcare systems. These priorities demonstrate an understanding of the current and future health challenges, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions in biomedicine and public health.

"At EverGlade Consulting, we recognize the groundbreaking opportunity ARPA-H presents to the health research community," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota. "Their focus on pioneering high-impact projects aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between public needs and private sector innovation. We are excited to assist companies in navigating this new frontier of health research, paving the way for advancements that could reshape healthcare delivery and patient outcomes for generations to come."

If your company has considered applying for ARPA-H funding, EverGlade Consulting is the right partner to help make that application a reality. EverGlade Consulting is a national consulting firm connecting public sector needs with private sector solutions. We offer services ranging from Pursuit, Proposal and Post-Award support to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, ASPR, NIH, DTRA, JPEO, DOD, DIU, DOE, and DARPA.

