Loud And Live Selects CHEQ as the Official Point of Sale Partner Across all Live Entertainment Events

Loud And Live Selects CHEQ as the Official Point of Sale Partner Across all Live Entertainment Events

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, a global leader in live entertainment and events, has selected CHEQ, the leader in social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, as the Official Point of Sale Partner across their dynamic portfolio of live events, festivals, and celebrations.

CHEQ Teams up with Loud and Live (PRNewswire)

CHEQ & Loud and Live Team Up

Loud And Live owns and operates some of the largest cultural experiences and content platforms in South Florida, including TYR Wodapalooza, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, House of Horror Haunted Carnival, SoFlo Boat Show, Christmas Wonderland, Bayfront New Year's Eve, amongst others. The multi-year partnership with CHEQ kicked off earlier this month at Country Bay Music Festival, where attendees leveraged CHEQ's next-gen payments platform to seamlessly purchase food, beverages, and merchandise. Together, both companies will provide engaging experiences for event goers, including expedited mobile ordering and fan-centric social gifting opportunities.

"The fan experience is at the center of everything we do, and providing our event attendees with a fast and effortless payment experience was a top priority when evaluating potential payment partners," said Nelson Albareda, Chief Executive Officer at Loud And Live. "CHEQ's technology and shared commitment to providing a world-class fan experience made this an easy decision and we're excited to welcome them to our family of partners."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer, Jake Stone added, "We're thrilled to partner with Loud And Live to provide innovative experiences for some of the most exciting destinations in South Florida. Together we will deliver expedited payments, easy purchasing and unique ways for guests to share their experiences with others before, during, and after live events."

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, café, bar, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

Loud And Live Media Contact

Janice Lusky-Greenspan

jlgreenspan@comcast.net

CHEQ Media Contact

info@cheq.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cheq Inc.