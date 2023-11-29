E-J is the EPC for JFK's New Terminal One (NTO) Microgrid project: Delivering JFK NTO with a state-of-the-art microgrid, battery energy storage systems, fuel cells, and solar

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-J Electric Installation Co. works in conjunction with AlphaStruxure to power John F. Kennedy International Airport's New Terminal One (NTO). Designed as a 2.4 million square foot, 23-gate, new international terminal, NTO is set to be the first fully resilient airport transit hub in the New York region. With a state-of-the-art sustainable energy Microgrid powering it, NTO will be able to function off-grid during power disruptions.

E-J will engineer, procure and construct (EPC) Phase A of NTO's state-of-the-art 11.34-megawatt Microgrid. With experience in renewable energy including Microgrids, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Solar, and Fuel Cells, E-J has the expertise to complete the project safely and on schedule. Phase A of the AlphaStruxure Microgrid is comprised of 3 Power Islands totaling 6 MW rooftop solar, 2.76 MW fuel cells, 1.5 MW/3MWh battery energy storage, and will utilize re-claimed heat for hot water and chilled water through the use of absorption chillers and plumeless cooling towers. Phase A consists of 3 Power Islands with direct connections to the terminal's substations: each island containing an integrated energy system of generation sources, storage, and advanced automation and control.

The microgrid will provide NTO cleaner energy and air. Compared to Tier 4 diesel generators, the fuel cells being used produce 98% less nitrogen oxide, a critical component in smog. This cleaner air will benefit the environment as well as the people living and working in Southeast Queens near JFK.

E-J has extensive experience working in aviation, including the addition of solar rooftop arrays within active airspace. Previous knowledge of working within airports gives our team an advantage when it comes to safety and efficiency. With the majority of the roof being used for solar, NTO's solar array will be the largest rooftop array in New York City, and largest of any airport in the US.

The Port Authority has committed to the goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Terminal is bringing the PANYNJ one step closer to that goal with future focused sustainable designs. President & Chief Executive Officer of New Terminal Development at JFK, Dr. Gerrard Bushell stated that, "This is future-focused infrastructure that will facilitate the transition away from fossil fuels and sets a new standard for large-scale renewable development in New York and in the air transit sector."

The E-J Group is active in all facets of electrical contracting - we are not your typical electrical contractor. We bring experience, expertise and a national reputation on projects that vary in size to over $300 million. Typical installations include rail systems, transit facilities, office buildings, hospitals, power and renewable energy, co-generation facilities, roadway and outdoor specialty, airports, industrial facilities, universities, sport stadiums, high voltage distribution, utility, and gas infrastructure. At E-J, four family generations of practical expertise have created an organization keyed to the most modern technological advances in providing rapid and efficient solutions to today's lighting, power, energy, and communication needs. E-J has a 125-year reputation for unparalleled integrity, quality, and service in the electrical field. Please visit our website at www.ej1899.com to learn more about the company.

