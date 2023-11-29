Displace Wins Consumer Category in Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

The world's first truly wireless TV honored for its disruptive technology in the consumer category; List recognizes tech breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , an in-home entertainment startup known for numerous innovations in the TV sector, today announced it has been named a winner in the highly competitive Consumer Category of Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech List , honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries — from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data. Displace won for its disruptive wireless TV technology, besting a crowd of competitors from around the world.

Displace TVs feature significant technological advancements that will have a major effect within the consumer sector.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Click here to see the final list. The Winter 2023/2024 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 5.

"We're honored to be recognized and win in the consumer category of Fast Company's prestigious 2023 Next Big Things in Tech awards," said Displace founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan. "Displace TVs feature multiple, significant technological advancements, which we believe will have a major effect not only within the consumer sector but also in bringing ambient computing to the mainstream."

Displace TVs solve many common problems typically associated with flat-screen televisions, which are unwieldy, tedious to mount, cluttered with wires and utilize antiquated remote controls. Displace TVs are super lightweight (around 20 lbs), transportable and can be combined with multiple Displace TVs to form any sized TV. A proprietary hot-swappable battery system powers the Displace 55" 4K TVs. Displace TVs are primarily controlled by natural hand gesture movements, in addition to touch and voice interfaces, making it easy to browse, play and control content using hands. They also utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, enabling Displace TV content to switch seamlessly between rooms when users move. Additionally, Displace TVs are easily secured to any surface — with no mounting required — using Displace's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. The new safety features include the addition of advanced wall-sensing algorithms, four quick adhesives for stability, and a proprietary self-lowering landing gear system, which combine to make Displace the safest wall-mounted TV on the market.

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond — and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

The Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech award comes on the heels of Displace winning Stevie American Business Awards in two categories in 2023: Gold in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 employees) and bronze for Startup of the Year (Consumer Products Industries).

Displace will showcase a 110" TV at CES alongside new innovations at CES 2024 at the Venetian Expo, booth 51732, from January 7-12 in Las Vegas. Please contact displace@wearemgp.com to schedule a media interview during CES 2024.

About Displace

Displace is a multi-award-winning, in-home entertainment startup and maker of the world's first truly wireless TV with no wires or ports and run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and easily secure to any surface using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology, with no mounting required. Snap multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs together to create any size TV: combine four TVs to create a 110" TV with 8K resolution or even a massive 220" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

Founded in 2022, Displace is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley. Follow Displace on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn , or learn more at Displace.tv .

