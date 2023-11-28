netnumber Global Data Services Launches Number Lock and Number Watch To Deliver Leading-Edge Protection Against Brand Impersonation and Fraudulent Messaging Activities

New nnSR (netnumber Services Registry) Innovations Provide U.S.Telecom Providers, Brands and Financial Institutions With Real-Time Phone Number Protection and Monitoring To Mitigate Fraud

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the communications ecosystem strengthens its defenses against messaging fraud, netnumber Global Data Services , the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, announces the launch of Number Lock and Number Watch. These two robust services were developed to help defend telecom providers, financial institutions and other enterprises against sophisticated acts of organized messaging fraud while furthering recent regulatory initiatives to safeguard text messaging.

netnumber Global Data Services Logo (PRNewswire)

Offered through the netnumber Services Registry (nnSR), an industry registry launched and managed by netnumber GDS and a critical piece of the U.S. message routing infrastructure, the new services include sought-after security measures and real-time monitoring to deter brand impersonation and other emerging U.S. text messaging crimes.

Number Lock increases security for enterprises by restricting text messaging on customer-specified 10-digit non-mobile numbers upon the request of the subscriber to the number. With Number Lock, enterprises can secure their brand and prevent fraudsters from using well-known business phone numbers via text messaging to gain a victim's trust.

"Highly organized, sophisticated fraudsters are attempting to hijack recognized phone numbers of brands and financial institutions and using them to communicate with end-user victims to extort them via text messaging," said Catalin Badea, VP of Product Management at netnumber GDS. "In this scheme, fraudsters may target phone numbers trusted by a customer base, such as call center or emergency numbers used to report a stolen credit card. The unsuspecting victims believe they are engaging with real brand representatives and are persuaded to divulge account passwords and sensitive information, make purchases or transfer money," Badea explained.

With Number Lock:

A customer's specified 10-digit non-mobile numbers will have a strict no-texting status, making them virtually impossible to target.

Customers will receive regular reports on text-enablement requests for their numbers.

Do Not Originate requirements, which help enterprises inform the industry of their non-text-enabled phone numbers, will also be supported by the service.

Number Watch, the company's other new innovation, is a comprehensive phone number monitoring solution for telecom providers, financial institutions and enterprises. Number Watch stores customer-specified phone numbers on a watchlist continually monitored for a wide range of events and activities by netnumber GDS. The customer is immediately informed if any monitored events are observed on watchlist phone numbers. "Essentially, Number Watch allows our customers to be alerted to events in real time, helping them detect any potential fraudulent activity," Badea added.

Steve Legge, President and CEO of netnumber GDS, said he believes the two new timely services are critical for the U.S. telecom industry, which is working with customers and government regulators to protect consumers from communications fraud. "We continue to invest heavily in creating innovative services that provide creative and novel ways to undercut communications fraudsters, protecting our customers, partners and the industry as a whole," comments Legge.

To learn more about Number Lock or Number Watch, visit netnumber.com/number-watch and netnumber.com/number-lock .

About netnumber Global Data Services

netnumber Global Data Services is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine's prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber Global Data Services provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing and billing of voice and data services.

To learn more about netnumber Global Data Services, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , X or Facebook .

Media Contact for netnumber Global Data Services

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_netnumber@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE netnumber Global Data Services