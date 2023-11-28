Enabling Digital Empowerment with Power Platform Center of Excellence

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, a leading technology solutions provider, is hosting a webinar on how to accelerate Power Platform adoption with Center of Excellence (CoE), a strategic offering, which is aimed at propelling innovation, fostering low-code development, and streamlining governance processes within organizations by eliminating geographic and company-wide silos.

Accelerating Power Platform adoption with Center of Excellence

According to a report by Forrester, by using Power Platform businesses can significantly reduce application development expenses by an impressive 48%, leading to a marked increase in overall profitability. They can also enhance their bottom line with a projected 1.5% growth in operating revenues, laying the groundwork for sustained financial success. It also promises a substantial three-year increase in operating income, ensuring the longevity and prosperity of organizations.

To empower businesses to swiftly bring ideas to fruition, the adoption of a Low-code/No-code Platform is instrumental. This strategic move not only results in a shorter time-to-market but also provides organizations with a competitive edge in the fast-paced business landscape by introducing a culture of innovation. With its adoption, businesses can unlock the full potential of the Microsoft Power Platform as it offers a range of benefits to drive innovation and efficiency within organizations resulting in enhanced customer and stakeholder experiences.

"Visionet is dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age. Our proven Center of Excellence approach coupled with the Microsoft Power Platform opens new doors for innovation, efficiency, and sustained growth. We are excited to share our expertise in the upcoming webinar and guide businesses towards a data-driven future," said Salman Pervaiz, Practice Head, Power Platform.

About Visionet Systems Inc:

Visionet, an engineering-focused company, has a 27+ year history of assisting 350+ global clients from diverse sectors in accelerating innovation, maintaining relevance, and enhancing their products and services. Our strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, and Adobe empower us to offer cutting-edge solutions in Cloud, Digital Transformation, Data & AI, Enterprise Services, and Business Process Services (BPS).

