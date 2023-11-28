Digital Commerce Service Providers Gracing Humen's International E-Commerce Festival to Drive the Real Economy's Online Business

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited 10th Humen International E-Commerce Festival opens at Humen Convention and Exhibition Center, Dongguan on November 28. Comprising five exhibition areas collectively spanning over 10,000 square meters, the event brings together hundreds of outstanding exhibitors and popular e-commerce platforms from across China, aiming to showcase a chain of digital commerce services.

The exhibition areas at the event's main venue are dedicated to the ecosystem of e-commerce platform services, goods from original sources, supply chains, local life, and activities and forums, according to the Organizing Committee. Notably, as a magnet for more than 100 domestic and foreign trade platforms and service providers, the specialized area of the e-commerce ecosystem is set to deliver one-stop opportunity-matching solutions to exhibitors and a broader business community.

A well-established leader in China's apparel industry, Humen has been revitalized by the e-commerce boom, said Xia Lingmin, secretary-general of China National Textile and Apparel Council and president of its distribution branch, in his speech. Over the recent years, he added, the town has created an ecosystem integrating e-commerce, industry, and public services. Such has ensured effective services tailored to the needs of manufacturing sectors in Dongguan and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for their transformation and empowered fashion brands to innovate and drive consumption. Also, the festival is on its way to becoming one of the most influential e-commerce events in China.

According to Wu Qingqiu, deputy secretary of the CPC Humen Town Committee and the town's mayor, the e-commerce festival initiated a decade ago allowed the industry an opportunity to "speak out" and go global. Ten years on, the town has seen an average annual growth of over 13% in e-commerce sales, and its online sales surpassed 57 billion yuan in 2022. It is now home to more than 10,000 e-commerce businesses, including over 2,000 selling products or services to an international audience.

Over the past decade, Humen has remained committed to delivering exemplary e-commerce services, as evidenced by rendering the operation of e-commerce and e-commerce parks highly standardized and specialized. On this journey, it was recognized as a national demo center for apparel e-commerce, and has since developed a system of standards for the industry, making it possible to constantly enhance the core competitiveness of e-commerce clusters and bolster the model that blends Dongguan's manufacturing strength and Humen's booming online sales. Such can put the town on a faster track to digitally transforming its manufacturing sector and integrating with the new economic development paradigm of "dual-circulation".

Beyond that, the festival attracts world-leading e-commerce platforms, including Taobao & Tmall Group, Amazon Global Selling, Douyin E-Commerce, jd.com, Pinduoduo, Temu, AliExpress, Lazada, TikTok, and Mercado Libre. While conducting various activities and forums on the sidelines of the event, they will introduce the latest rules of their respective platforms and release industry data, in a bid to support businesses in expanding markets. Also, experts from these e-commerce giants are expected to provide their insights into overseas market trends, women's wear to go viral, the "gold-digging" plan in Latin America, domestic and foreign trade platforms, and logistics services.

