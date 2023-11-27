Instacart Launches Third Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign To Support Partnership for a Healthier America with up to 1 Million Servings of Fruits and Vegetables

Instacart joins forces with mission-aligned CPG partners for its third annual Giving Tuesday campaign

For every customer dollar spent on select Core Hydration®, Dole Packaged Foods, Mott's®, and OLIPOP products, Instacart and participating brands will donate 1 serving* of fruits and vegetables

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced the launch of its third annual Giving Tuesday campaign to benefit Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA). For the first time ever, Instacart is joining forces with household names Keurig Dr Pepper ( Core Hydration® and Mott's® ), Dole Packaged Foods , and OLIPOP for Giving Tuesday. For every customer dollar spent via Instacart between November 27 and December 4 on select products from these four brands, Instacart and the participating brands will collectively donate 1 serving* of fruits and vegetables, up to a collective total of 1 million servings, to PHA to support communities across the country.

During the week of Giving Tuesday, Instacart customers are invited to shop better-for-you products from brands aligned with PHA's mission to transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. Instacart and PHA have a long-term partnership centered around a commitment to bring 10 million servings of produce to underserved communities by 2025. In support of that commitment, the donations from the Giving Tuesday campaign will help support PHA initiatives like Good Food at Home, a program that provides fresh produce to families facing access barriers to nutritious food. Through the program, families receive free produce for three months, which they can access via a stipend from Instacart Fresh Funds , offering more choice and selection to fit individual and family produce needs.

Earlier this year, PHA and Instacart launched Good Food at Home in Indianapolis and successfully proved the efficacy of produce stipends like Fresh Funds to address food insecurity. Following the success of the Indianapolis program, Instacart will provide Fresh Funds to more than 1,100 families in four new cities: Denver, Colorado; Englewood, New Jersey; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Washington D.C., by early 2024.

"We believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, which is why we're proud to support PHA during the week of Giving Tuesday," said Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Instacart. "At Instacart's core, we're a technology company with the power to help transform and scale food access. Leading with our technology, PHA and Instacart launched food access community programs this year and found that online produce stipends help empower families to build healthy eating habits and improve food security. We're excited to continue this important work by giving customers an easy way to shop and support families and people in need while also reaping the benefits of adding better-for-you products to their carts. Together, with the generous support of like-minded CPG partners – Core Hydration®, Dole Packaged Foods, Mott's®, and OLIPOP – that also champion nutritious food access for all, we're honored to help make a difference in communities across the country."

"At PHA, we've always believed in harnessing the collective power of our partners to transform the food landscape for the better," said Noreen Springstead, President & CEO of PHA. "This Giving Tuesday, we're thrilled to have the support from some of our most committed partners — Instacart, Core Hydration®, Dole Packaged Foods, Mott's®, and OLIPOP. Together, we're breaking down the systemic barriers to good food and ensuring that it's easily accessible and affordable for all."

"We are excited to join Instacart and Partnership for a Healthier America in the pursuit of health equity across the U.S.," said Melanie Condon, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at Keurig Dr Pepper. "This partnership is a unique opportunity to highlight our shared goal of increasing access to better-for-you products, and we are so pleased that two of our iconic brands, Core Hydration and Mott's are participating. We have always believed that collective action makes the biggest impact, and we are proud to work with PHA and Instacart to positively impact our communities this giving season."

"We are thrilled to team up with Instacart to deliver up to one million servings of fruits and vegetables to Partnership for a Healthier America this Giving Tuesday," said Orzse Hodi, Managing Director for Dole Packaged Foods, Americas. "For many Americans, access to nutritious, affordable groceries is challenging and forces consumers to make a choice between convenience and nutrition. As part of our Dole Promise, we aim to increase access to good nutrition for 1 billion people which is why Dole is proud to provide nutritious products to help so many people in need across the country this holiday season and beyond."

"OLIPOP aims to create a healthier, tastier future in America," said Abby Redick, VP of Omnichannel at OLIPOP. "In support of our vision, we're proud to partner with Instacart during the week of Giving Tuesday to support PHA with up to 1 million servings of fruits and vegetables, making a difference in communities across the country."

At Instacart, we believe that every person should have access to the food and products that help them thrive. We recently celebrated the first year of our Instacart Health initiative , where we're partnering across the healthcare ecosystem to scale food as medicine programs with payers , providers , and nonprofits . As part of that work, we're making it easier for people to access and pay for nutritious foods online and recently became the first online grocery marketplace to allow customers to pay with SNAP benefits in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Now, almost 95% of the 42 million people enrolled in SNAP can buy groceries online and have them delivered right to their homes.** Finally, we're working with partners like Kaiser Permanente , Stanford Cancer Institute , American Heart Association and Rockefeller Foundation , who are using our technology as part of their research, developing food prescription as precise as medication.

Instacart's annual Giving Tuesday campaigns are designed to further support our Instacart Health food access mission. Last year, Instacart launched an online food drive with Community Carts in partnership with Feeding America®. During the campaign, Instacart customers generously contributed to local Community Carts, altogether donating more than 37,000 grocery items and essentials to more than 100 Feeding America member food banks. In 2021, Instacart enabled customers in the United States and Canada to turn their groceries into good – with one meal donated on their behalf for each order at no additional cost – every time they shopped the digital aisles during the week of Giving Tuesday. This campaign resulted in a nearly 7 million meal donation to international and national nonprofits, including Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada.

Shop and support Instacart's Giving Tuesday campaign from November 27 through December 4 by visiting www.instacart.com/givingtuesday .

Learn more about the company's mission and impact at www.instacart.com/company/impact .

*1 serving of fruits and vegetables = ~$0.35. Up to a collective total of $362,000.

**Based on the number of people in the U.S. enrolled in SNAP (USDA) in 2022. Instacart estimate (as of July 2023) based on the number of EBT SNAP households in areas serviced by EBT SNAP-enabled retailers on Instacart.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Partnership for a Healthier America

Partnership for a Healthier America is the premier national nonprofit organization working to create lasting, systemic changes that transform the food landscape in pursuit of health equity. PHA develops evidence-based approaches that are implemented in partnership with the private sector, nonprofits, and government, leveraging PHA's assets and the partner's knowledge to accelerate the pace of transformation. Learn more at www.ahealthieramerica.org .

