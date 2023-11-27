The BodCon Launches a Groundbreaking Confidence Course To Reverse the Fact that 91% of Women are Unhappy with their Bodies

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BodCon , the award-winning, #1 Body Confidence Community that educates, inspires, and empowers women to cultivate body confidence and improve self-esteem, debuts The BodCon Confidence Series . The BodCon assembled 6 celebrated and accredited confidence authorities to develop this course, such as body image crusader, Embrace on Netflix documentary director, producer and star, and White House State Dinner 2023 invitee, Taryn Brumfitt, naturopathic physician & The Spa Dr. founder, Dr. Trevor Cates, and psychologist & Attachment Theory expert, Dr. Morgan Anderson.

Addressing topics such as Negative Self-Talk, Mastering Interpersonal Relationships, and Navigating Life's Body Changes, this multifaceted virtual video-based series is designed to bolster body confidence in all areas of life with the aim to reverse the fact that 91% of women are unhappy with their bodies, for a transformative journey towards self-acceptance, self-love, and one's true potential.

In a society where appearances seem to matter more than ever, body confidence struggles have become pervasive. Nearly $16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020, and prescription weight loss drugs will become a nearly $2 billion industry in 2023. 20 million women suffer from a clinically significant eating disorder at some time in their lives, and body shaming exists among 1.35 billion users on Instagram. Societal beauty standards have long been perpetuated by advertising and social media, leading people to compare themselves and find fault with their bodies, resulting in feelings of inadequacy, especially with a multitude of self-proclaimed experts on social media offering conflicting advice.

"Navigating the path toward body acceptance and confidence can be overwhelming, especially due to rampant misinformation on social media and pop culture. Gaining confidence and self-love is certainly not done overnight as many are led to believe," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director of The BodCon and Certified Body Confidence Coach. "Through the launch of The BodCon Confidence Series, we aim to disrupt the self-help industry by offering a research-backed, fresh, and dynamic approach to confidence building that challenges the status quo and inspires meaningful change."

Starting off with a quiz so participants can learn how confident they really are, the course also features engaging video lessons, interactive activities to apply concepts learned, resources & materials to deepen understanding of subject matter, powerful assessments to track performance, and supportive, inclusive discussion forums to share insights. The course boasts over 30 hours of education to improve body image and self-esteem, so participants gain the tools and strategies for unshakable self-assurance.

The Series' 6 inspirational courses, with 5 modules each, are each led by 6 celebrated and accredited body confidence experts:

Gabrielle Richards ( @gabpositive ), Course 1: As Brand Director of The BodCon and Certified Body Confidence Coach, Richards is an advocate who's passionate about helping others feel confident in their own skin. As Brand Director of The BodCon and Certified Body Confidence Coach, Richards is an advocate who's passionate about helping others feel confident in their own skin. Taryn Brumfitt ( @bodyimagemovement ), Course 2: 2023 Australian of the Year , body image activist Taryn Brumfitt is known for producing, directing, and starring in the 2016 Netflix documentary film, Embrace, in which she leads a crusade to shed negative body images and body shaming to create a new way of perceiving our bodies. She also co-founded the Body Image Movement , The Embrace Collective , and the Embrace Hub , which are dedicated to improving body image across all ages. Her documentaries, Embrace and Embrace Kids, garnered recognition from UN Women, Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, and the Geena Davis Institute. , body image activistis known for producing, directing, and starring in the 2016 Netflix documentary film,, in which she leads a crusade to shed negative body images and body shaming to create a new way of perceiving our bodies. She also co-founded the, and the, which are dedicated to improving body image across all ages. Her documentaries,and, garnered recognition from UN Women,Smart Girls, and the Geena Davis Institute. Marie Denee ( @mariedenee ), Course 3. Marie Denee is the Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of The Curvy Fashionista ( @thecurvyfashionista ), a fashion and lifestyle digital media publisher made for plus-size women, by plus size women. Through The Curvy Fashionista, Denee expresses her dedication to promoting plus size style by providing her readers with the latest news, trends, and resources for curvy women. is the Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of The Curvy Fashionista (), a fashion and lifestyle digital media publisher made for plus-size women, by plus size women. Through The Curvy Fashionista, Denee expresses her dedication to promoting plus size style by providing her readers with the latest news, trends, and resources for curvy women. Dr. Morgan Anderson ( @drmorgancoaching ), Course 4: Dr. Morgan Anderson is a clinical psychologist and Attachment Theory expert. Creator of Empowered.Secure.Loved Relationship Method, and author of Love Magnet, she helps women heal from past relationships and attract the relationship they deserve. Dr. Morgan teaches women how to have high self-worth and great relationships for life by doing the inner work. Dr.is a clinical psychologist and Attachment Theory expert. Creator of Empowered.Secure.Loved Relationship Method, and author of, she helps women heal from past relationships and attract the relationship they deserve. Dr. Morgan teaches women how to have high self-worth and great relationships for life by doing the inner work. Dr. Trevor Cates ( @trevorcates ), Course 5: A naturopathic physician, bestselling author, and founder of the natural skincare brand The Spa Dr. , Dr. Trevor Cates was the first woman licensed as a naturopathic doctor in California and now has 23 years of experience specializing in women's health. She is the creator of the Hormones, Health & Harmony 9-part documentary series , the PBS special, "Younger Skin From Within," and The Woman's Doctor Podcast . She authored the books Clean Skin From Within and Natural Beauty Reset . A naturopathic physician, bestselling author, and founder of the natural skincare brand, Dr.was the first woman licensed as a naturopathic doctor inand now has 23 years of experience specializing in women's health. She is the creator of the, the PBS special, "Younger Skin From Within," and. She authored the booksand Nicole Kalil ( @nicolemkalil ), Course 6: As an in-demand speaker, author of Validation Is For Parking, respected coach, and host of the This Is Woman's Work podcast, Nicole Kalil is known as the "Confidence Sherpa" and works to remove the roadblocks, biases, and challenges that trailblazing, professional women face so that they can thrive as their authentic selves. As an in-demand speaker, author of, respected coach, and host of thepodcast, Nicole Kalil is known as the "Confidence Sherpa" and works to remove the roadblocks, biases, and challenges that trailblazing, professional women face so that they can thrive as their authentic selves.

"By leveraging the latest scientific research to develop evidence-based tools and resources that are both effective and accessible, The BodCon Confidence Series aims to ignite a global movement of confident and empowered women to achieve their dreams and change the world," said Massimiliano Tirocchi, CMO of Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group . "We want to empower women to shatter limiting beliefs, embrace their strengths, and take bold action towards their goals. This launch is helping Trafilea accelerate its creation of mission-driven content across brands, which aids in nurturing our communities in an authentic way."

The courses featured in the series, under the umbrella, Unlock Your Confidence: The Ultimate Journey To Transform Your Body Image and Become Unstoppable, are:

Course 1: The Awakening: Unraveling the Body Image Dilemma and Start Your Way to Self-Esteem

Course 2: Overcoming Negative Self-Talk: Transform Your Dialogue with Yourself

Course 3: Taming Insecurities: Embrace Your Imperfections and Reclaim Your Power

Course 4: Mastering Your Relationships: The Key To Feeling Confident In All Interpersonal Relationships

Course 5: Navigating Life's Body Changes: Growing Confidence through Transitions

Course 6: Sustaining the Transformation: Building Lasting Body Confidence

To learn more, visit: https://thebodcon.com/confidenceseries

About The BodCon

The BodCon, owned by Trafilea Tech E-Commerce Group , launched in February 2021 as a virtual conference series centered around all things body confidence, body positivity and self love. The BodCon is the #1 body confidence community in the world, a supportive group that educates, inspires, and empowers women to cultivate body confidence and improve self-esteem. The BodCon app is revolutionizing the way women approach their journey into confidence by creating a safe and empowering space for them to explore, grow, and connect. It's disrupting the traditional model of self-help by providing innovative tools and resources that challenge limiting beliefs, foster self-love, and inspire action. The BodCon's mission is to unleash the limitless potential of women everywhere, helping them to break free from societal constraints and live boldly on their own terms. The BodPod podcast powered by the BodCon explores different body confidence journeys by tapping into unique points of view, pop-culture, and education.

