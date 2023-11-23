1MORE Unveils Spectacular Black Friday Headphone Extravaganza

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, global leading headphone brand 1MORE is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Black Friday deals from November 14th to November 27th, offering people unprecedented savings on a wide range of must-have headphones.

1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30: Cost-effective sports earbuds

With the 1MORE S30 and 1MORE S50 unveiled this year, 1MORE kicked off into the sports earbuds market. The 1MORE S30 won consumer preference with its excellent sound quality and open-air tech. Equipped with a 14.2mm dynamic driver providing deep bass, 30 hours of playback and IPX5 waterproof resistance meeting any workout demands. And with 4 built-in microphones giving you clear phone calls even on a windy days. Save $15 off now and grab it on Amazon or 1MORE official website. Don't hesitate.

1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50: Best open-ear headphones for sports with the highest sound quality

Looking for a pair of sport headphones designed around ergonomics and immersive sound? Look no further. The integration of the 1MORE PurePower Driver boosts driving force by up to 40% and the charging case provides up to 38 hours of playback while the IPX7 water-resistance ensures protection for any activity. Explore more possibilities via the 12 EQ presets in the 1MORE App. Can't wait? Don't regret it and save up to $35 off now on Amazon and 1MORE official website immediately.

1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: The best noise cancelling headphones for under $100

The 1MORE SonoFlow was launched last year causing waves in the headphone market dominating the Amazon seller ranks and praised by media worldwide. Featuring Hi-Res Audio and LDAC codec support, the 1MORE SonoFlow allows you to enjoy high-resolution audio with stunning sound. With QuietMax noise cancellation technology, whether you're in the office, outdoors, or on the subway, you get a private space for a truly focused and immersive listening experience. A single charge with ANC off provides up to 70 hours of battery life offering nonstop music enjoyment. With 36% off this Black Friday/Cyber Monday for the unbeatable price of $63.99! Grab it now!

Don't miss out on the savings and excitement this Black Friday from November 14th to November 27th. Join us for an unforgettable shopping experience that sets the tone for a joyous holiday season.

For more Black Friday discounts, check out the 1MORE Official stores and Amazon.

About 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, VGP, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

