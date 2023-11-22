LIV AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TAPS JOHN SUMMIT TO BE FIRST RESIDENT

Festival favorite and renowned house producer will debut December 14 following the resort's grand opening

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Las Vegas, the elevated Fontainebleau Las Vegas nightlife experience created by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality, is announcing John Summit as its first-ever resident. Summit will make his LIV Las Vegas debut the night of its grand opening, Thursday, Dec. 14, following Fontainebleau Las Vegas' grand opening on December 13.

"John Summit has emerged as one of the biggest names in the electronic world, so it's a natural fit to have him be our first resident announcement for LIV Las Vegas," says David Grutman. "LIV is a brand known for bringing world-class talent and entertainment to the nightlife scene, and we are so excited to expand our partnership with John in Las Vegas."

Chicago native based in Miami, Summit rose to prominence on the festival circuit, playing EDC Las Vegas and Creamfields North, among others, and is he the founder of record label and events brand Experts Only. Summit's LIV Las Vegas residency comes in the midst of a whirlwind performance schedule that has the in-demand artist performing in Germany, Australia, Miami, and Los Angeles, among other destinations.

"Groot Hospitality is such an icon in the industry, and now to have the opportunity to kick off the all-new LIV Las Vegas during its grand opening weekend as its first resident feels like the opportunity of a lifetime," says Summit. "I cannot wait to join the celebration and bring a new kind of energy and feeling to Fontainebleau Las Vegas."

Designed by award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, LIV is the centerpiece of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas nightlife experience and an extension of Fontainebleau Development and Groot Hospitality's original LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Since opening to global fanfare in 2008, LIV has ranked among the top five highest-grossing clubs in America, and its success has also led to David Grutman being recognized as one of the "50 Most Important People In EDM". The 50,000-square-foot nightlife venue provides an intimate and energetic space for fans to ring in the new year with this star-studded lineup – carefully designed to give a clear view of the stage no matter the vantage point.

Guests of the hotel will receive expedited line entry to LIV. To book your stay, please visit https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/rooms-and-suites/.

Tickets to John Summit's inaugural LIV Las Vegas performance can be purchased at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment.

About LIV Las Vegas

LIV Las Vegas is the renowned nightlife experience inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas brought to life by David Grutman's Groot Hospitality. An expansion of the original LIV inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach, LIV Las Vegas is a haven for revelers featuring a world-class entertainment lineup, VIP table and bottle service, and private skyboxes set amongst an unparalleled atmosphere. Designed by award-winning architect and designer David Rockwell and Rockwell Group, the 50,000-square-foot nightlife destination is an intimate and energetic space carefully designed to give all guests an incredible vantage point.

For more information, please visit https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/nightlife/liv/.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About John Summit

Chicago's John Summit, a rising star in the global electronic music scene, boasts over 500 million Spotify streams and a dedicated fanbase of 7 million+ monthly listeners. From his roots as a CPA to teaching music production on YouTube, Summit's journey is as relatable as it is extraordinary. Founder of Experts Only, his record label and events brand, Summit champions 'music without limits,' promising one-of-a-kind events worldwide. Follow John Summit on Instagram, TikTok, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube for the latest updates.

