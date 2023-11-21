Regal Has Unwrapped Their Holiday Classics Movie Lineup with Some Added Gifts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Establishing an annual winter tradition, Regal has unwrapped the 2023 lineup of Holiday Classics movies to show at participating theatres. On Saturday and Sunday afternoons from November 26 through December 23, guests can purchase a $5 ticket to a rotating list of four of the most beloved films of the winter season.

Regal Crown Club members and Unlimited Subscribers also get extra gifts through the Holiday Classics program. Along with the discounted ticket, a specially priced $8 small popcorn and soda combo is available for purchase at the concession stand. Plus, loyalty members and subscribers receive a free bring-a-friend admission to further share the joy of holiday movie season.

"The winter holidays are meant for gatherings of family and friends to experience traditional events, food and entertainment together," said Richard Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "The Holiday Classics program allows Regal moviegoers to share a collection of nostalgic warm-hearted films with those near and dear."

Beginning on November 26, Holiday Classics screenings are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at select Regal theatres across the country. For additional Holiday Classics information and a list of participating locations, visit the Regal site at REGmovies.com.

Regal Holiday Classics Schedule:

Elf 20th Anniversary Sun., Nov. 26 Sat., Dec. 9 The Polar Express Sat., Dec. 2 Sun., Dec. 17 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Sun., Dec. 3 Sat., Dec. 16 The Grinch (2018) Sun., Dec. 10 Sat., Dec. 23

Members of the Regal Crown Club can accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Holiday Classics ticket purchases are covered with Regal Unlimited where subscribers can watch as many movies whenever and wherever they want and enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink orders. Download the Regal mobile app or visit the Regal site at REGmovies.com to join or subscribe.

