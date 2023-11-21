Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hughes Insurance Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Queensbury, New York-based Hughes Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hughes Insurance Agency provides comprehensive commercial, personal and life & health insurance services to independent businesses and individuals in the Northeastern United States. Linda Abodeely, Joe Koncikowski and their team will continue to operate out of their current location as part of Gallagher Agency Alliance under the direction of Jen Tadin, managing director of Gallagher's Global Small Business practice.

"Hughes Insurance Agency's strong growth record, reputation for client service and market expertise will enhance our capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Linda, Joe and their associates to Gallagher."

Gallagher Agency Alliance is a merger & acquisitions model partnering with agencies that specialize in small business property/casualty insurance and employee benefits.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

