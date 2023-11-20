Host and Style Expert Lawrence Zarian Launches Exclusive Fashion Collection with QVC

BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian is designed for and inspired by women of all ages, shapes and glorious sizes, empowering them to be their own stylist

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC® , world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce"), announced today that it has collaborated with sought-after television fashion and lifestyle expert, celebrity red carpet correspondent, celebrated author, and acclaimed host of the "You Are Beautiful" podcast, Lawrence Zarian, to launch a new fashion collection, BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian, exclusively for QVC. The collection premieres on-air and on QVC.com on November 20.

Designed for and inspired by women of all ages, shapes, and sizes, BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian features separates, dresses, outerwear and accessories that empower women to be their own stylists and feel confident in what they wear. The new collection incorporates the extensive knowledge and expertise Lawrence has garnered from styling women for the past 30 years, truly listening to what they look for in the pieces they wear, and how the fashion they choose makes them FEEL. From putting together an everyday wear outfit, to dressing up for that special occasion, Lawrence inspires women to change the way they think about fashion and dress for what makes them feel truly beautiful. The first assortment in the collection features 15 items ranging in price from $40-$99. All apparel is available in inclusive sizing from XXS – 5X, with select styles offered in petite. Additional pieces are scheduled to launch in December and through 2024.

"Lawrence has been styling women for years and he understands the importance of classic, easy and effortless fashion that makes women feel stylish and confident," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and VP of Fashion Merchandising for QVC. "We can't wait for our customers to be inspired by Lawrence and get all his tips and tricks for styling the perfect looks. We are so proud to introduce this collection that celebrates the beauty of women no matter their age, shape or size."

QVC has a long commitment to customer inclusivity. Virtually from its launch, QVC has offered fashion in a wide range of sizes for all women. QVC's interactive video commerce model provides an exceptional level of insight into customer trends and customer feedback to help drive the development and improvement of products and collections.

"I designed this special collection with every woman in mind, with the goal of creating pieces that will make women of all shapes and sizes look and feel beautiful every day," said Zarian. "When the timeless classics of the 40s meet the fab, feminine freedom of the 70s, it reminds me of one word. Beautiful. I am so excited to share this collection with the world and I can't think of a better home for it than QVC. They really take the time to listen to their customers' needs and wants, and provide a truly unique platform to build and create authentic relationships. I'm so looking forward to connecting with our QVC audience and making them feel BEAUTIFUL."

Join Lawrence Zarian as he launches his collection that combines classic Hollywood glam with chic feminine freedom, BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian. The collection is available now on QVC.com and premieres on-air Monday, November 20 at 4 p.m. EST with Lawrence Zarian.

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn . Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Lawrence Zarian

Lawrence is one of the most sought after on-camera lifestyle & fashion experts in the television industry today. From his celebrated red-carpet coverage of the Academy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes, Lawrence Zarian is a network television staple. Having been a consistent family member of the "LIVE" franchise for over 20 years, Lawrence is currently shooting his fifth season as an integral part of the on-camera team of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" now at the famed 30 Rock in New York City. Lawrence is also currently hosting and anchoring for "KTLA", Los Angeles' #1 morning show, "NBC's California Live", "EXTRA", and previously with "E!" for their first daytime talk show, not only sharing and celebrating the hottest trends of the season, but also interpreting Hollywood's most expensive looks into affordable styles for everyone. Specializing in styling women of all ages, Lawrence focuses not just on affordable trends but also the psychology around dressing for your body type and loving yourself in the process. Lawrence has incorporated his over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry in his highly successful fashion "Bible," Lawrence Zarian's 10 Commandments for a Perfect Wardrobe, which not only breaks down how to maximize one's style potential but also emphasizes the importance that true style originates with a happy and healthy mind, attitude, and lifestyle. Lawrence also currently hosts the acclaimed top 5% podcast, "You Are Beautiful with Lawrence Zarian," which features in-depth interviews with celebrities and thought leaders from various fields, breaking down what truly makes them feel beautiful, and what is beautiful through their eyes.

