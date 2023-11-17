Introducing Cloaked AI: The IronCore Labs encryption SDK for protecting AI embeddings in vector databases

Privacy and security concerns are some of the top reasons AI projects fail to launch, which is why companies are turning to Cloaked AI to protect sensitive AI data

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data protection solutions for cloud applications, today announced the launch of Cloaked AI , an SDK that protects vector embeddings with data-in-use encryption. Cloaked AI is the first solution of its kind and is a major breakthrough for companies building AI into their applications using vector databases that hold confidential information.

Large language models are shifting the paradigm for how AI products are built and where private data is stored. While private AI data used to be in the model, now it's captured as embeddings and stored in vector databases. These databases store everything from internal proprietary documents to chat histories and medical diagnoses.

"We're thrilled to launch Cloaked AI and provide a solution that allows companies to protect sensitive AI data while also maintaining full functionality," said IronCore Labs CEO, Patrick Walsh. "Cloaked AI keeps this new class of data secure and usable with strong encryption, unbypassable access controls, and optional bring your own keys (BYOK) and sovereign data functionality. And companies can still use whichever vector database best supports their use case."

Key features of Cloaked AI:

lines of code Built for easy integration and quick adoption with just a few

No new services or containers required

Integrates with existing vector database or FAISS indices

Access to data is restricted to permissioned systems with no backdoor access by hosting providers or database admins

Easy to add on advanced key management and BYOK functionality with IronCore Labs SaaS Shield

Prevents embedding inversion and membership inference attacks

Protects associated sensitive data/metadata as well as vectors

Works with the most popular generative AI use cases including RAG

Highly performant with negligible impact on query latency

Cloaked AI is an encryption-in-use solution that protects vector embeddings without compromising usability or hampering AI use cases like anomaly detection, biometric identification, semantic search, and so on. Cloaked AI works with all known vector databases, including those from Pinecone, Weaviate, Qdrant, Elastic, and AWS OpenSearch.

To discover more about Cloaked AI and how application-layer encryption protects cloud data even when a network is breached or credentials are stolen, visit the Cloaked AI solutions page .

About IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs empowers cloud software companies with advanced encryption that keeps data useful while meeting data privacy regulations, addressing international transfer limitations, and fulfilling hold-your-own key (HYOK/BYOK) requests. Data owners decide who can access their data, monitor its use, and revoke that access at any time.

