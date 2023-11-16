WOW! Fiber Internet Extends its All Fiber Network in Central Florida Communities of Casselberry, Forest City, and Enclave at Altamonte

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its services are available in two additional Central Florida communities – Casselberry, Forest City and at the townhome community, Enclave at Altamonte. Residents and businesses now have access to WOW!'s reliable Internet services and top speeds, including symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps.

Central Florida continues to be a key market for WOW! as the company makes significant progress on its ongoing Greenfield initiative to reach 150,000 homes passed in Seminole and Orange Counties. Since adding its first customers in the region in January, WOW! now offers services in Altamonte Springs, Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry and Forest City. Construction is well underway in the communities of Longwood, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Sanford and Sanlando Springs while pre-construction activities have begun in Fairview Shores, Fern Park, Goldenrod, Ocoee and Winter Garden.

"We continue to build momentum in adding new homes passed and are thrilled to welcome even more new WOW! customers in Central Florida," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Consumers have told us they want better choices when it comes to their broadband provider. We're pleased to offer our award-winning services to new customers in Casselberry, Forest City and the townhome community of Enclave at Altamonte."

WOW! subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on the company's reliable, high-speed network along with the latest advanced WiFi 6E technology at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of services, WOW! offers reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach, and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses.

Through WOW!, residents can also take advantage of YouTube TV, one of the most popular and robust live TV video services. YouTube TV is available with NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats, and more.

"When WOW! announced their expansion to our area, I had our board of directors immediately engage with them to ensure our community had the best options available," said Dan Goldwasser, The Enclave at Altamonte HOA President. "Their collaborative approach has been evident throughout the installations, and the excitement among our residents for faster internet speeds and the potential to save money is palpable."

WOW!'s presence continues to grow in Central Florida, as the company hires employees and focuses on supporting local schools. WOW! recently won the ACA Connects Community Champion award for their donation to the Goldsboro Elementary Magnet School Kids Space Center in Sanford, Florida. Last year, WOW! donated $45,000 to update the technology and simulation software for the students and will now add the $2,500 Community Champion award prize money to that donation.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit https://www.wowway.com/now-expanding.

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

