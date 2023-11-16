The why behind Hivebrite's new brand identity

NEW YORK, and LONDON, and PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, a leading community management and engagement platform , has unveiled its new brand identity, reflecting its growth and maturity.

Hivebrite (PRNewsfoto/Hivebrite) (PRNewswire)

Hivebrite's new modern and sophisticated look better reflects the company it is today.

Hivebrite has experienced rapid, exponential growth in recent years. The company is no longer a startup and has evolved into an industry-leading community engagement platform. It is engaging with enterprise customers and wanted a more modern and sophisticated look to better reflect the company it is today.

"When we started Hiverite almost a decade ago, we never imagined the incredible transformation we would undergo as a company. We weren't originally called Hivebrite. In fact, we made a crucial pivot before becoming the platform we are today. We started as "KeepInTouch". A B2C platform that provided a private and branded online space for university graduates to connect and exchange. But, we quickly realized that an effective online community can offer extraordinary value to almost every type of organization. We went back to the drawing board and relaunched as Hivebrite—a comprehensive community management and engagement platform built to provide all types of organizations with the tools they need to create the most vibrant and impactful communities possible. Fast forward to 2023, and over 1000 organizations, including Boeing, Roche, the Obama Foundation, the National Academy of Sciences, the Aspen Institute, the University of Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, and U.C. Davis, trust our platform to power their communities. Unsurprisingly, this hypergrowth made us realize that our brand identity also needed to evolve. We spent months considering how to revamp our look while underscoring our credibility and instilling trust. Today, we are incredibly proud to reveal our new look that reinforces Hivebrite as an enterprise brand and leader in community-building technology. Jean Hamon, Founder and CEO, Hivebrite.

Hivebrite's new look in a nutshell

Helping its customers drive impact is at the heart of Hivebrite's business—and it wanted a logo to reflect this. The new logo is designed to be more impactful with a new eye-catching blue and bold typography.

The company chose vibrant new accent colors that increase readability and legibility while making its design instantly more recognizable. Its latest typography is bold and confident, with two fonts for a better hierarchy.

A top-class brand identity and matching website

Hivebrite has completely revamped its website to match its new brand identity. The new site delivers rich new content in an organized and modern layout to enable visitors to easily access product and community-building information.

The website has been structured around Hivebrite's five pillars: Brand, Organize, Engage, Empower, and Monetize. These are the key functionalities that drive its product and make Hivebrite an industry-leading community platform. The new site is also home to Hivebrite's community-building resource center that shares webinar recordings, podcasts, guides, and more!

Head over to hivebrite.io to see the company's new brand identity come to life.

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform. It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement. Over 900 organizations worldwide use Hivebrite to build and engage vibrant communities, including Boeing, Roche, the Obama Foundation, the National Academy of Sciences, the Aspen Institute, the University of Notre Dame, the U.S. Naval Academy, and U.C. Davis. For more information on Hivebrite, visit hivebrite.io

Press contact

Kathryn Bird

kathryn@hivebrite.com

https://hivebrite.io/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hivebrite