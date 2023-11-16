Powlinx Selected: for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that Powlinx, a pioneering force in energy & electronics, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Foundry and Forge programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and Powlinx presented its dual-use innovation.

Powlinx is building a solution around Multiple Device Charging (MDC) to enhance the efficiency and convenience of charging small battery-powered devices across multiple industries, all while offering an affordable option for consumers.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and Powlinx was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 6 teams in the Foundry program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

Powlinx had the opportunity to pitch their technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"Our experience in NSIN has provided our team with valuable training and insight into entrepreneurship. Additionally, the Foundry Program has provided an opportunity to interact with other professionals, some with previous success in entrepreneurship. Lastly, the prospect of licensing deep tech from a lab is very exciting and provides an opportunity that is not available to most people," the team stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in Powlinx's journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

