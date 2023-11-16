Erickson Immigration Group "Aurora" Platform Wins 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

EIG is the Overall Case Management Company of the Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading global business immigration law firm, was honored with the Overall Case Management Company of the Year in the 2023 Legal Tech Breakthrough Awards for Aurora, EIG's proprietary and best-in-breed immigration case management platform solution.

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products within legal technology.

Aurora has played a pivotal role in transforming how EIG serves clients, enabling the firm to exceed client expectations through enhanced efficiency, transparency, access to data, and personalized solutions.

Through AI-powered document processing, Aurora automates the extraction of relevant information from complex legal documents, significantly reducing manual effort, enhancing accuracy, and expediting document review and management.

Aurora enables EIG to deliver even faster turnaround times, reduce the administrative burden, and provide a higher level of service.

Aurora's robust portal functionality empowers clients with transparency and fosters collaboration. Clients have real-time access to case progress, individual documents, key insights, and more through personalized dashboards.

Aurora's analytics enable clients to proactively manage their workforce, identify trends, and drive strategic initiatives.

EIG clients report improved visibility into their immigration programs, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and greater control over processes.

"EIG is committed to innovation and setting the standard for outstanding, tech-enabled client experience. Our investments in AI and automation and achieving the highest level of security certification result in a more secure, streamlined, and supportive experience for our clients and their employees. We're honored to be named Overall Case Management Company of the Year and look forward to continuing to lead the way in legal tech," said Justin Parsons, Partner and shareholder, Erickson Immigration Group.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature 'Perfect Plus' service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

