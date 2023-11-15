WEPACK ASEAN, Southeast Asia's Largest Packaging and Converting Exhibition, is coming to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WEPACK ASEAN 2023, organized by Reed Exhibitions (RX), will be held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre from November 22-24, 2023.

WEPACK ASEAN 2023, the international trade show by WEPACK featuring themed sections including CORRUGATED ASEAN 2023, FOLDINGCARTON ASEAN 2023, DPRINT ASEAN 2023, and PAPER ASEAN 2023, aims to leverage the international cooperation advantages of RCEP. Through exhibitions, forums, and in-booth demonstrations, participants can establish close collaboration channels with major Southeast Asian national industry associations and packaging manufacturers. This setup is designed to build an international buyer network in Southeast Asia, stimulate market vitality, and promote business cooperation.

Top exhibitors lead the way in shaping the future of the packaging industry

More than 200 suppliers from the global packaging industry, including FOSBER ASIA, WONDER, HSIEH HSU, WANLIAN, XIEHELONG, FULI, SANSIN and other premium players, will participate in this event. With an exhibition area of 10,000 square meters, the showcase is expected to attract 4,000 professional buyers and other industry stakeholders from Southeast Asia and across the globe. The exhibition will establish itself as the largest packaging industry event in Southeast Asia.

Industry leaders meet to discuss emerging packaging trends

Alongside the main event, a diverse range of international forums will take place, featuring topics such as "Future Trends in Intelligent Manufacturing of Corrugated Board", "Future Trends in Carton and Digital Printing", "Intelligent Production of Cardboard and Carton", and "Malaysia Exchange Conference on CMVU Machine Vision Enabling Automated Factories". These forums will delve into the latest technologies and developments within the carton, colored box and broader packaging sectors. They will highlight successful cases from Asia and around the globe, and discuss advancements in machine vision applications and solutions for automated factories. Designed to facilitate knowledge exchange across the packaging industry supply chain, the events aim to build a globally beneficial value chain and foster synergy throughout the international packaging sector.

In a period marked by global market transitions, RX is set to present an exhibition that promises to be a major influence on the Southeast Asian packaging industry. The event is intended as a key platform for exchanging industry knowledge and enabling trade activities, significantly boosting the growth of the region's logistics and commodity packaging-related businesses.

