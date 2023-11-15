SmartNews Singapore and PrimeTime Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower Women and Expand Local Footprint

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartNews , a global leader in digital news aggregation, is proud to announce an exciting strategic partnership with PrimeTime , a renowned professional and business women's association based in Singapore. This collaboration marks a significant step in SmartNews' commitment to local expansion, empowerment of women, and strengthening corporate brand management in the dynamic Singapore market.

In 2023, SmartNews inaugurated its Singapore office, with a clear objective to amplify local hiring efforts and raise brand visibility in the region. With Singapore being a strategic location for SmartNews, this important partnership with PrimeTime represents a pivotal move towards achieving these goals.

Established in 1997, PrimeTime is a prominent professional and business women's association (SCWO) in Singapore, with a mission to empower women through education, leadership, and networking opportunities. Primetime is dedicated to promoting professional success and personal fulfillment for women through a blend of professional, social, and community engagement activities, fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for women in business and the professional sphere in Singapore to thrive, lead confidently, and inspire positive change.

SmartNews and PrimeTime's corporate partnership includes monthly meeting / event venues for PrimeTime members provided at no cost by SmartNews in addition to future collaboration initiatives between SmartNews and PrimeTime.

"I am truly honored to represent SmartNews in our partnership with PrimeTime," said Megumi Yoshinaga, a founding member of SmartNews Singapore and Head of Sales Marketing. "This collaboration is a testament to our unwavering commitment to women's leadership and empowerment. Together with PrimeTime, we look forward to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, empowering women, and creating more job opportunities in Singapore."

"We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with SmartNews. This partnership exemplifies PrimeTime's commitment to advancing women's leadership and fostering diversity and inclusion in the professional landscape. Together with SmartNews, we will empower women, create opportunities, and strengthen our shared values in the vibrant heart of Singapore," Angela Low, President of PrimeTime.

About SmartNews

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with more than 3,000 global publisher partners.

About PrimeTime

Founded in 1997, PrimeTime is a Singapore-based professional and business women's association that aims to empower women to achieve their highest potential through learning, leadership and networking opportunities. With more than 250 members from over 30 countries, we take great pride in the diversity of our membership.

