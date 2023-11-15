Regrid & Zoneomics Announce Geospatial Data Partnership: Nationwide Land Parcels & Detailed Zoning Data To Further Advance Land Parcel Geospatial Analytics

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regrid and Zoneomics are unveiling their powerhouse partnership, merging Regrid's unrivaled land parcel data with Zoneomics' market leading standardized zoning information and boundaries. Regrid promises to transform the landscape of property insights with the planned release of its enhanced data products, slated for early 2024 release.

Regrid, a prominent innovator in land parcel mapping and location intelligence, offers the only 100% Land Parcel Coverage Map of the United States. The company has joined forces with Zoneomics, a leading zoning data intelligence technology company, in a groundbreaking collaboration. This partnership represents a significant milestone in Regrid's pursuit of providing comprehensive geospatial property insight.

Regrid is constantly striving for innovation and has invested in additional products such as Building Footprints, Secondary Addresses, and Enhanced Ownership datasets. This investment demonstrates their commitment to providing unparalleled property insights. By integrating with Zoneomics' meticulously curated zoning data, spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, Regrid will enrich its suite with robust zoning content.

Regrid intends to utilize these new zoning products across the entirety of its solution suite beginning in early 2024. Bookmark www.regrid.com/zoning to keep up with the latest developments.

Regrid CEO Jerry Paffendorf says, "Land parcels combine property boundaries with attributes like ownership, occupancy, use, and permission, and zoning is critical to understand use and permission. After an extensive review of the zoning landscape, we learned that no one is doing zoning better than Zoneomics, and their team is awesome. Whether you want to change zoning or conform to it, step one is clearly seeing it as it is today. We're excited to partner with Zoneomics to bring the best land parcels plus zoning perspective to our customers."

Zoneomics CEO, Matthew Player says, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Regrid, the leading provider of nationwide parcel data and mapping solutions. This collaboration will enable Regrid to leverage our cutting-edge zoning data and analysis platform, Zoneomics, to enhance their products and services for their customers. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can create a powerful synergy that will transform the real estate industry and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. We look forward to working with Regrid's talented team and sharing our vision of making zoning data accessible, accurate, and actionable for everyone."

About Regrid

Regrid provides a public map and app for exploring national land parcel data in the US. It makes parcel data available to businesses, developers, and researchers via API, downloads, cloud delivery, and Esri-compatible Feature Service. Regrid's Data with Purpose program provides academics and non-profits access to land insight at a pay-what-you-can-afford price. To learn more about Regrid, visit regrid.com .

About Zoneomics

Zoneomics is a real estate intelligence platform powered by AI and machine learning that collects and puts crucial zoning data, land-use data, and analysis into the hands of users at the click of a button. Built by experienced real estate professionals and technology experts, they understand the challenges modern users face when seeking this information for important decision-making. The Zoneomics platform extracts and standardizes the latest zoning data from thousands of sources around the clock and then delivers insights in multiple popular formats including a map-enabled web platform, various zoning reports, zoning data APIs, and GDE-Enabled APIs. Visit www.zoneomics.com for more information.

(Zoneomics was founded in 2018 and has its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida)

