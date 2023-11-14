TARGET TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ADDS PEACE OF MIND TO NATURE'S INFILL

New Limited Warranty Makes NATURE'S INFILL Even Better

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII), announced the addition of a limited warranty to the already popular TTII NATURE'S INFILL. This American-grown, sustainable, high-performance infill is made from organic corn material and delivers benefits unsurpassed in the industry. Today's warranty announcement provides even greater peace of mind to consumers, knowing that when used according to recommended guidelines, they are protected against defects in materials and workmanship.

TTII NATURE'S INFILL has multiple attributes that make it an excellent choice for a wide variety of uses in the synthetic turf industry. It is a natural and eco-friendly alternative to traditional infill materials, as it is made from corn. This makes it a sustainable option aligning with the increasing demand for environmentally conscious solutions.

The product also offers exceptional performance benefits, including excellent shock absorption, reducing the risk of injuries and enhancing player safety. Additionally, it has superior drainage capabilities, ensuring that the synthetic turf remains dry and usable even after heavy rain. Additionally, it's designed to withstand wear and tear, maintaining its performance and appearance over time. It resists compaction and compaction-related issues, including the forming of hard and uneven surfaces.

After a recent visit to the manufacturing plant, John B. Giraud, managing director of TTII, stated, "Quality is paramount and in addition to a comprehensive quality control program, all inventory is stored in a covered, protected environment The extensive independent testing supports the quality of our TTII NATURE'S INFILL Corn.

TTII NATURE'S INFILL offers a unique combination of reliability, environmental sustainability, and performance. The addition of a limited warranty provides greater confidence in a synthetic turf investment.

NATURE'S INFILL ships in 40 lb. bags or 2,000 lb. bulk bags to support a variety of landscape turf needs and is distributed globally by TTII.

About Target Technologies International Inc. (TTII)

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, TTII is one of the artificial sports field industry's premium infill and related products suppliers. With more than 60 years of experience, TTII is recognized for innovation, quality products, logistics and a focus on environmentally conscious products. For more information visit the company's website at www.ttiionline.com , call 888.887.7373 or 604.421.3620 or email sales@ttiionline.com . TTII is a wholly owned subsidiary of The QUIKRETE Companies®.

