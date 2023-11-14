MilliporeSigma Launches ChemisTwin™, First Ever Digital Reference Material Platform for Analytical Testing

Accelerates digitalization in labs and manufacturing by offering traceable digital records of physical reference materials

Allows Pharma QC/QA and R&D to increase sampling rate and identify sample inconsistencies to ensure safer products

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, a leading science and technology company, has launched ChemisTwinTM, the first digital reference materials platform that can perform automatic analysis of samples' purity, identification, and degradation of compounds through calibrated algorithm-based digital references. With digital signatures for more than 1,500 reference materials, this automation and calibration tool helps scientists ensure the quality and safety of medicines from the earliest stages of research and development through quality control and quality assurance testing.

"Increasing adoption of digital technologies, powered by high-quality data, is disrupting the life science industry. Being able to digitize reference materials for the first time is a giant step forward towards safeguarding the world's medicines and consumer products," said Jean-Charles Wirth, Head of Science & Lab Solutions, Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "ChemisTwin™ is easy to use and intuitive, all of which contributes to advancing scientific research, product development, quality control, and regulatory compliance."

Certified reference materials are a cornerstone of the multi-billion-dollar quality testing market1. They play a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and comparability of measurements and analyses in the life science industry. They are used as benchmarks or points of comparison to identify and quantify compounds, ensuring medicines and other products (such as water, food & beverage) are safe, contaminant-free, and performing as promised. While the benefits of using reference materials are many, they require scientists to perform time-consuming and repetitive tasks, such as precision weighing, interpretation, and documentation – which can lead to errors and time lost to repeat experiments.

The company is invested in digitizing life science workflows through multiple solutions, supporting scientists at all stages with tools that can increase efficiency, safety and success rate of delivering new, safe therapies for patients. One example is the M-TRACE® All-in-One Computer solution which offers a cleanroom-friendly way to create test records used during sterility testing and other quality control workflows. Compliant with the QC sterility testing environment, it enables full data traceability. Another offer is Milli-Q™ Remote Care, an online solution for improved water systems management, remote monitoring and support, providing faster access to data for increased productivity.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 28,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

