Hotel Indigo launches first-of-its-kind program to bring back the lost art of borrowing from your neighbor

Building on the brand's largest-ever international marketing campaign – The World's Neighborhood Hotel, Borrowed by Hotel Indigo continues to highlight what it means to be inseparable from the community

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Indigo , part of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio , is launching a first-of-its-kind offering – in the US and UK – where those who live in the same zip code, or postcode, as a Hotel Indigo can now "borrow" everyday necessities at no cost. The program, Borrowed by Hotel Indigo, which comes on the heels of the brand's largest marketing campaign, The World's Neighborhood Hotel, will aim to foster connection and build community.

Our social structure has evolved, and we no longer borrow from our neighbors as much as we once used to. In fact, a recent survey from Hotel Indigo* reveals that people interact with their neighbors less than ever before, with 59 percent never having asked to borrow from their neighbor – once a commonplace practice – because they're too shy (29%), don't want to be an inconvenience (23%), or don't have any sort of relationship with their neighbor (25%). But it has been proven that even the smallest interaction with another individual – something as simple as borrowing from a neighbor – can make for happier communities (Source: Harvard Business School ).

Through the newly launched Borrowed by Hotel Indigo program, the brand will reignite the popular habit of lending to a neighbor.

Carol Hoeller, Vice President Global Brand Management for Hotel Indigo, said: "When our hotels join a neighborhood, we become a part of the fabric of the community. We put it at the heart of everything, and we welcome the neighborhood and its people into our spaces – it's how we create an authentically local experience for our guests. Everyone knows the adage of 'borrowing a cup of sugar' from your neighbor – with this program, we want to embody this idea of being a good neighbor and strengthen social connections with those inside and outside of our hotels."

Starting mid-November and while supplies lasts, Hotel Indigo, as The World's Neighborhood Hotel, will serve as your actual neighbor – inviting you into its properties to borrow what the brand's survey revealed as the most commonly borrowed items – from sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper, to coffee and tea. And just like with a real neighbor, through Borrowed by Hotel Indigo, you don't have to return what you borrow.

Research** also shows that nearly 60 percent of travelers are willing to be more adventurous when it comes to trying new foods while on a trip. So, for guests staying at participating properties, looking for a taste of the neighborhood to take back home, each hotel will also offer a special, locally sourced item from honey and hot sauce to grilling rubs and seafood seasoning.

Participating locations:

United States

United Kingdom

Survey methodology:

*The research was conducted by Censuswide with 1,000 US nat rep consumers by age and gender (18+) and 1,000 UK nat rep consumers by age, gender and region (18+) between 20.10.23 - 23.10.23. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

** Figure is from YouGov, an International Internet-based market research and data analytics firm. Survey was conducted online between July 25 and August 3, 2023, across 6,015 travelers (defined as having traveled in the past 12 months and/or planning to in the next 12 months) aged 25-44 in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,200 open hotels in over 100 countries, and nearly 2,000 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hotel Indigo

Just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighborhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discover and explore some of the world's most inspiring cities and neighborhoods. For more information, visit hotelindigo.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

