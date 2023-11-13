UFC® AND MONACO® COCKTAILS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

Monaco® Cocktails to be Featured in UFC's Biggest Events, Including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and The Ultimate Fighter

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Atomic Brands, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a muti-year expansion of their U.S. marketing partnership that showcases Monaco Cocktail's line of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages within UFC's biggest events, including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and the groundbreaking reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.

Earlier this year, Monaco became the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, which provided exposure within a select number of Pay-Per-Views. Under the expanded partnership, Monaco Cocktails and other Atomic Brands products will be featured in every UFC event held in the United States, including all Pay-Per-Views and all Fight Nights. Additionally, Monaco will now extend beyond the vodka category and be recognized as the new Official Canned Cocktail of UFC. Brand placement will include integrated broadcast features and high visibility branding inside the world-famous Octagon®. Monaco will also have prominent branding within the Octagon during future seasons of the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

In addition, UFC and Monaco will continue to collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC's popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide.

"In only a short time, we've seen a tremendous response towards our Monaco-branded integrations in our content and live events," said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "We're committed to the long-term growth of the Ready-to-Drink category because it's a great fit for our brand and it targets the sweet spot of our young adult demos. Atomic Brands, Monaco's parent company, is a terrific partner to anchor the RTD category for us for years to come. We look forward to introducing other brands from their ready-to-drink portfolio to our audience as well."

"We're fired up about expanding our partnership with UFC, and excited to continue bringing high-energy to their fan base through our crowd-pleasing, best-selling canned cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands, parent company to Monaco Cocktails. "Aside from extending Monaco's presence beyond the vodka category, fans can expect to see other ready-to-drink beverages featured from Atomic Brands' diverse portfolio. We're committed to providing UFC's community with fun and flavor through our lineup of bold, delicious canned cocktails that really get the party going."

Monaco Cocktails, which was established in 2012, are real cocktails completely malt-free, featuring real spirits to offer a crisper finish with a kick. With two shots in every can at 9% ABV, Monaco quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser, known as the ultimate canned cocktail for bold consumers looking for high energy moments.

Monaco Cocktails activated its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC® 295: PROCHAZKA VS PEREIRA, which took place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the explosive UFC® 295 main event, Alex Pereira became the ninth fighter in UFC history to become champion in two different weight classes as he knocked out Jiří Procházka in the second round. In the co-main event. In addition, Tom Aspinall won the UFC interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in yet another incredible performance.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Atomic Brands

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

