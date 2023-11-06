Knights of Columbus Celebrates One Million Coats Donated Through Its Coats for Kids Program

Knights accompanies milestone with donation of $50,000 to five Denver Catholic schools



DENVER, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly today celebrated the donation of one million coats through the Knights' Coats for Kids program, with the distribution of nearly 1,000 new coats to underprivileged children in five Denver Catholic schools. The schools include Annunciation Catholic School, St. James Catholic School, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Academy, St. Therese Catholic Classical School and Guardian Angels Catholic School. In recognition of the historic milestone, Supreme Knight Kelly also announced the donation of $10,000 on behalf of the Knights of Columbus to each school, for a total of $50,000.

During a celebration of the Coats for Kids program, Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly presents the 1 millionth coat to 1st grader Lexi Cordova at Annunciation Catholic School in Denver, Colorado, Nov. 6, 2023. The Knights began the program in 2009 and were marking giving away 1 million coats. (Photo by Paul Haring) (PRNewswire)

Since Coats for Kids launched in 2009, Knights have distributed coats in 49 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces.

Supreme Knight Kelly distributed coats to children at Annunciation Catholic School and was joined by Father Charles Polifka, Pastor, Annunciation Catholic School; Deb Roberts, Principal, Annunciation Catholic School; Major League Baseball player and Knight Ty Blach; leaders from the Colorado state Knights of Columbus Council and local council members.

"The Coats for Kids program has become synonymous with the Knights of Columbus mission of charity, as first established by our Founder, Blessed Michael McGivney, more than 140 years ago," said Supreme Knight Kelly. "The generosity of our donors and the work of our local councils to distribute one million coats to underprivileged children is proof that where there's a need, there's a Knight. The Knights are especially grateful to the Archdiocese of Denver, and the Most Reverend James Golka, Bishop of Colorado Springs and State Chaplain, Colorado Knights of Columbus for their support in making today's event possible."

Since Coats for Kids launched in 2009, Knights have distributed coats in 49 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces — including on U.S. military bases and Native American and First Nation reservations in the U.S. and Canada. Knights of Columbus councils have distributed over 100,000 coats to children in need each year since 2017 and are on pace to distribute 200,000 coats in 2023.

If you are able, please consider a donation today to the Coats for Kids program at kofc.org/coatsforkids. 100 percent of your donation will support the purchase of coats for children in need.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2 million members in over 16,600 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, Knights around the world donated approximately 50 million service hours and nearly $185 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2022. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus currently has more than $122 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the Knights of Columbus offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $26 billion** in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

*As of June 30, 2023

**As of July 31, 2023

During an event celebrating the donation of the 1 millionth coat in the Coats for Kids program, Supreme Knight Patrick E. Kelly presents a $10,000 check to representatives of St. James Catholic School in Denver, Colorado, at Annunciation Catholic School in Denver Nov. 6, 2023. The Knights donated a total of $50,000 to schools in the Archdiocese of Denver during the ceremony. (Photo by Paul Haring) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus) (PRNewswire)

