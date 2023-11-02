Three New Premier Web3 Games Commit to Building on Immutable zkEVM

By leveraging Immutable's cutting-edge Zero-Knowledge scaling solution, studios will be able to implement advanced web3 mechanics, rich economies, better game design, and reduce development costs

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading web3 gaming platform Immutable today announces that three new upcoming games — GensoKishi Online , Cursed Stone , and Sailwars — have committed to building on Immutable zkEVM, a Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proof-based scaling rollup that is fully compatible and equivalent to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), tailored specifically to the needs of web3 game developers.

"It's inspiring to see more studios embracing Immutable to really level up their game," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "This transformative tech offers game developers enterprise-grade security, massive network effects, lower development costs, and seamless interoperability with the Ethereum ecosystem — putting web3 games on par with their web2 counterparts. It's a momentous step forward, and we're delighted to announce that these exciting new titles have already recognized the immense potential of zk technology, choosing it to power the next phase of their development."

"Based out of Australia and Asia, these visionary teams align perfectly with Immutable's strategic focus of fostering the growth of web3 gaming across the Asia-Pacific," added Sorokovsky.

Joining the ranks of Immutable zkEVM is GensoKishi Online, developed by Metap Inc. GensoKishi Online is the metaverse-native reincarnation of Elemental Knights Online — a well-acclaimed game that received the 2012 Game of the Year (Gold) award in Taiwan and garnered a total of 8 million downloads worldwide.

By tapping blockchain technology, GensoKishi Online developers aim to establish a new economic system in their fantasy world that will provide new spaces, experiences, entertainment, and full ownership that were made possible thanks to decentralization.

Recently, GensoKishi launched a new collaboration with SYMBIOGENESIS , an NFT art project created by Square Enix, a major Japanese game developer and publisher known for legendary series such as Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Star Ocean, and Dragon Quest.

Cursed Stone is a 3D open world web3 MMORPG featuring PvE, PvP, and Siege modes that offer players dynamic NFTs they can upgrade and equip on their characters. Since community members will wholly own these assets, players will be able to freely trade them, including their whole characters with all levels and items — all in one single transaction.

The game's innovative role system will ensure that each class has its own set of roles that players can use to specialize even further, making every NFT unique and desirable. The developers also want to explore the possibilities of combining NFC and NFT technologies to revolutionize how users interact with the digital world.

Finally, inspired by naval battles and timeless classics like The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire, Sailwars is an exciting new web3 NFT game that will feature an immersive virtual world where adventurers can embark on a dynamic journey through diverse civilizations, transcending the boundaries of land and sea.

Sailwars combines blockchain technology with innovative gameplay, including various battle modes like PvE, PvP, and Guild versus Guild. The game invites players to engage in strategic warfare, navigate uncharted territories, unveil hidden secrets, and embark on thrilling treasure hunts alongside a vibrant community of like-minded explorers.

As a Web3 game, Sailwars allows players to convert their in-game assets, such as heroes, ships, and weapons, into NFTs that can be freely traded on the open market. As players progress and enhance their skills, they can also earn reward tokens for participating in battles.

To date, Sailwars has already received support from a total of 27 top-tier partners, including Disney China, Alibaba Cloud, Wanxiang Blockchain and Immutable, and established connections with many brands to provide more trading options for global players.

By leveraging Immutable zkEVM, builders can access all of the tools they need to begin enhancing their games through digital asset ownership. This includes full compatibility with the EVM and the full suite of Immutable tools, including APIs, SDKs, and solutions such as Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook.

Several game studios have already committed to building their web3 titles on Immutable zkEVM. These include Shardbound, SimWin Sports, Space Nation, S369, Moongaming, Sandbox, Eyeball Games, Magmabyte, and others. Immutable zkEVM ecosystem partners also include major platforms like AQUA Marketplace, TokenTrove Marketplace, BlockScout, GameStop, AtomicHub, and others.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney with a team of over 260 leading technologists, creators and innovators, and backed by top transformational tech investors like BITKRAFT Ventures, King River Capital, AirTree, Temasek, Coinbase and more.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum. The product suite includes pre-built solutions, optimized for usability, that help developers get to market faster without sacrificing security or player experience. Builders get personalized web3 guidance, live support for their communities, and access to the largest ecosystem in gaming.

Immutable was the first gaming platform to deliver a zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community and provides developers with multiple zk-based scaling options, including Immutable X, a rollup based on StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

