Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Marketing joining the Provus leadership team

SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc., provider of an automated services quoting solution, announced the addition of two new executives to the company's leadership team. Warren Bernstein joins as Chief Revenue Officer; and Chris Souza joins as Head of Marketing. In addition to the new hires, Rajeev Bansal has been elevated to VP of Products.

Provus Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Support Growth

"Warren and Chris are excellent additions to our leadership team, as they bring decades of experience in CPQ, and enterprise expertise for high-growth global technology and services companies," said Mahesh Baxi, Co-founder & CEO at Provus. "With these additions to our leadership team, we are positioning Provus to continue to rapidly scale as a solution and as leaders automating and boosting the entire services quoting journey."

Warren Bernstein joins as CRO with decades of experience in sales and business development at enterprise companies including Apttus, IBM, and Avnio. "It was important that I join a team that understood how to deliver real value to their customers through great service and leading technology, and that is here at Provus."





Chris Souza joins as Head of Marketing bringing his extensive expertise in leading high growth demand generation and operations teams. "The quote-to-cash lifecycle is shifting and services quoting is a key piece to automating and optimizing that lifecycle. Provus is leading that shift with industry best technology solutions and domain expertise, and I am proud to be part of the leadership team."

Provus' Services Quoting Platform is an AI-powered solution built to navigate the complexities of services quoting at scale. Through collaborative project scoping, scenario modeling, pricing and quoting, service based organizations are increasing accuracy in their resource forecasting, optimizing their margins and speeding up their sales cycles.

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides technology solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner and Certified Oracle Netsuite partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus is backed by premium technology investors Norwest Venture Partners, Accel and Storm Ventures. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com.

