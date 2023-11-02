Holland America Line to Open Stand-Alone Restaurant by World-Renowned Chef Masaharu Morimoto Aboard Nieuw Amsterdam

Guests will enjoy a memorable culinary journey at 'Morimoto By Sea,' the famed chef's first nightly restaurant on a cruise ship.

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is gearing up to open Morimoto By Sea, a new, exclusive dining experience aboard Nieuw Amsterdam opening on the ship's Dec. 16, 2023, voyage, and the first stand-alone restaurant at sea for Chef Masaharu Morimoto. The restaurant will offer delicious, Asian-inspired dishes and beverages from Chef Morimoto, the cruise line's "Fresh Fish Ambassador." The menu will emphasize fresh fish dishes to reflect Holland America Line's new Global Fresh Fish Program. Morimoto By Sea underscores Holland America Line's commitment to providing guests with unforgettable gastronomic experiences on every cruise.

Holland America Line to open permanent restaurant by world-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. 'Morimoto By Sea' will be the chef's first nightly restaurant on a cruise ship. (PRNewswire)

Morimoto By Sea will be located adjacent to the Tamarind restaurant on the Observation Deck. Guests dining at Morimoto By Sea can enjoy a multi-course meal that celebrates the cruise line's fresh fish program and highlights the cuisine of Chef Morimoto. The menu also will include a selection of beef, chicken, vegetarian and vegan options. Guests who want to enjoy Morimoto By Sea can make reservations on Holland America Line's Navigator App or on board. The restaurant carries a cover charge of $55 per person, plus an additional 18% gratuity.

"Featuring cuisine from an esteemed culinary authority like Chef Morimoto in his signature restaurant elevates our specialty dining experience for guests on Nieuw Amsterdam," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services at Holland America Line. "The menu showcases a symphony of flavors and the freshest ingredients, reflecting the highest standards of culinary excellence from both Holland America Line and Chef Morimoto. We're thrilled to welcome guests there nightly on Nieuw Amsterdam."

The debut of Morimoto By Sea on Nieuw Amsterdam follows Holland America Line's recent launch of its global fresh fish program, which includes a Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience once per cruise on the fleet's other 10 ships in either Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind. The dishes served at Chef Morimoto's restaurant aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, at the pop-up, and all seafood offerings across Holland America Line's fleet are sourced from a global network of 60 ports to serve 80 types of fresh fish on board.

The restaurant also highlights Chef Morimoto's exclusive alcoholic beverages, including Morimoto Dream Brut Rosé and Morimoto Junmai Daiginjo Sake that complement the dishes on the menu. Morimoto By Sea will be the newest addition to the chef's extensive list of top-rated restaurants worldwide and his first on a cruise ship.

"The creation of this new restaurant has been a new and exciting experience, and I look forward to sharing my culinary passion with guests aboard Nieuw Amsterdam," said Chef Morimoto. "Morimoto By Sea will bring exceptional flavors and one-of-a-kind dishes to guests sailing around the world with Holland America Line."

'Morimoto by Sea' Menu Selections:

Appetizers:

Sushi Plate: (Vegetarian upon request.) Nigiri with salmon, hamachi, hotate, maki with ebi tempura, Dungeness California, salmon shikai maki.

Morimoto Fresh Tuna Pizza: Anchovy aioli, Kalamata olive, red onion, jalapeno.

Tempura Calamari Salad: (Served without calamari upon request.) Quinoa two ways, white miso dressing.

Pork Gyoza Dumpling: Scallion ginger sauce.

Tori Ramen Noodles Soup: Soy egg, bamboo shoot, hot creamy broth poured at the table.

Hamachi Tacos: Chopped sashimi yellowtail, yuzu kosho-oil, guacamole, red onion, cilantro.

Sticky Ribs: Hoisin sweet chili sauce, cilantro.

Main Courses:

Crispy Fried Whole Market Fresh Fish: Sweet spicy chili sauce, pickled vegetables.

Ishiyaki Buri Bop: Fresh Pacific yellowtail on rice, cooked at the tableside in a hot stone bowl.

Shrimp Three Way " Morimoto Style ": Tempura, panko, and arare-age with tartar, tonkatsu and gochujang sauces.

Angry Lobster Pad Thai: Maine lobster, rice noodles, Thai red curry sauce.

Broiled Beef Tenderloin steak: Japanese-style mushroom sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki, Chicken Oyster Satay: Shichimi togarashi.

Japanese Vegetable Curry: Tofu steak, seasonal vegetables.

Slow cooked Alaskan King Salmon: White cream stew.

Surf & Turf: Wasabi-mayo lobster, grilled wagyu kalbi, vegetables.

Side Dishes:

House fried rice, steamed rice or brown rice.

Wasabi mashed potatoes.

Wok seared bok choy.

Basket steamed vegetables.

Desserts:

Dark Chocolate Sphere: Ganache, marshmallow, milk hot chocolate sauce.

Baked Tofu Cheesecake: Mango passion, pineapple salsa.

White Chocolate Lime Ganache: Coconut foam, mango sorbet, rice pudding.

Sorbet Trio: Chef's seasonal selection.

Alcoholic Beverages (by bottle & glass):

Morimoto Dream Brut Rosé.

Morimoto Grgich Hills Chardonnay.

Morimoto Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon.

Sake Junmai Morimoto.

Sake Junmai Ginjo Morimoto.

Sake Junmai Daiginjo Morimoto.

Sake Sparkling Nigori.

'Morimoto by Sea' À La Carte Sushi Menu Selections:

Appetizers:

Toro Tartare: Wasabi, nori paste, sour cream, sturgeon caviar.

Sashimi Salad: Seasonal fish, field mix greens, yuzu soy dressing.

Crispy Rice: Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, gochujang aioli.

Sushi & Sashimi:

Sushi.



Sashimi.

Seasonal White Fish.



Maguro: Tuna.



Sake: Salmon.



Hamachi: Yellowtail.



Unagi: Freshwater Eel.



Chutoro: Medium Fatty Tuna.



Ebi: Shrimp.



Hotate: Scallop.



Tako: Octopus.



Ikura: Salmon Roe.



Otoro: Fatty Tuna.

Maki:

Shrimp Tempura: Avocado roll, tempura shrimp, gochujang aioli.

Lobster Tempura Roll: Tempura lobster, tobiko, cucumber, scallion, mango sauce.

Tako Yaki Roll : Tempura octopus, cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, mayo.

Aburi Salmon Roll: Salmon avocado roll and spicy mayo torched.

California Roll: Snow crab, cucumber, avocado.

Spicy Tuna Roll: Tuna, scallion, spicy sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll: Salmon, scallion, spicy sauce.

Full details about Chef Morimoto and the global fresh fish program can be found at https://www.hollandamerica.com/en/us/onboard-experiences/dining/fresh-fish .

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X , Facebook , Instagram and the Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the homepage at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

About Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America and now executive producer and head judge for Roku's Sushi Master — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. In 2001, Chef Morimoto opened his first restaurant in Philadelphia, which was later followed by restaurants in New York, Napa, Honolulu, Boca Raton, Mumbai, Mexico City, Tokyo and Maui. Morimoto Asia Orlando at Disney Springs opened in 2015, followed by Momosan NYC and Morimoto Las Vegas at MGM Grand in 2016. Morimoto Asia Waikiki, Momosan Waikiki, and Morimoto Doha opened in 2018. Next came Momosan Seattle (2019), Momosan Wynwood (2020), Morimoto Taghazout Bay (2021), Sa'Moto (2021), and Momosan at Hub Hall in Boston (2021); and most recently, Morimoto Asia Napa and Momosan Santana Row (2022), bringing Chef Morimoto's global restaurant count to 20. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chefs and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering the Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Follow Chef Morimoto via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

CONTACTS

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE:

PHONE:

EMAIL:

















Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord

800-637-5029, 206-626-9890

pr@hollandamerica.com



















CHEF MORIMOTO/MORIMOTO

MANAGEMENT:

EMAIL:















Danielle Fox or Courtney Winter, Allied Global Marketing

chefmorimoto@alliedglobalmarketing.com

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line