Pushing Data Storage Boundaries: Cervoz Debuts M.2 2230 (A+E key) NVMe SSD for Edge AI in Ultra-Compact PCs

Cervoz Technology, a leading provider of industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, is proud to introduce the T425 SSD, supporting a wide temperature operating range of -40°C to 85°C. The T425 is available in the M.2 2230 (A+E key) form factor and complies with PCIe Gen 3 and NVMe 1.3 across two PCIe lanes. It has been meticulously designed for fanless embedded PCs and motherboards engineered to meet the demands of edge AI applications.

Cervoz introduces the T425 SSD, the perfect solution for compact fanless PCs requiring peak performance. The new NVMe PCIe Gen3x2 SSD, designed with a sleek M.2 2230 (A+E keys) form factor, delivers high data transfer speeds and storage capacities up to 512GB. It is tailored to meet the increasing needs of today's edge AI and computing applications. (PRNewswire)

The Power of Small: Evolution of Data Storage

With the growing demand for edge AI and edge computing applications, the designs of fanless embedded PCs and motherboards have become increasingly compact. Ranging from Mini-ITX to Pico-ITX (measuring just 100mm × 72mm), these small form factor boards are required to deliver high computing power and diverse I/O options to meet multimedia requirements. Another crucial consideration is data storage; optimizing it within this limited space is paramount in this trend.

Introducing the Cervoz T425 SSD: Unleash Power in a Tiny Package

To embrace this remarkable trend, Cervoz presents the latest T425 family, a new M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe Gen3 x2 SSD. Designed with a compact M.2 2230 form factor (22mm x 30mm), it supports both A and E key configurations and utilizes PCIe Gen3 x2 lanes for data transfer efficiency. With impressive sequential speeds of up to 815 MB/s for reading and 760 MB/s for writing, along with storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 512GB, the T425 family stands as the ultimate solution to enhance the performance of ultra-compact fanless PCs with space constraints.

Enhance Performance and Expand Capacity

Cervoz's new T425 SSD, stands out with its compact M.2 2230 form factor, is an ideal choice for ultra-compact fanless PCs requiring exceptional computational capabilities. It also provides an effective solution for expanding storage capacity when existing storage falls short.

By installing the T425 in the M.2 2230 A and E key socket, initially designed for Wi-Fi/BT connectivity on the motherboard, you can bypass storage and physical space limitations. Furthermore, harnessing the PCIe signals significantly boosts read and write speeds, thereby enhancing overall system performance.

Temperature Flexibility and Advanced Features for Demanding Environments

Besides its standard operating temperature range, the T425 family offers advanced options to accommodate extended temperature requirements (-40°C to 85°C), addressing the needs of compact systems in diverse environments. Furthermore, the T425 is endowed with remarkable features. Experience unmatched data protection with its End-to-End Data Protection, ensuring the security of your valuable information from start to finish. The inclusion of SLC write cache technology guarantees swift performance, enabling seamless data transfers and efficient file handling. Additionally, the T425 boasts Dynamic Thermal Throttling capabilities, adeptly handling heat generation to maintain peak performance under strenuous workloads.

Experience Unmatched Power and Efficiency with Cervoz T425 SSD

When compactness matters, Cervoz T425 delivers! Break free from storage limitations and unlock the true potential of your systems with the T425 SSD. Discover the difference in performance and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.cervoz.com or contact info@cervoz.com.

About Cervoz

Headquartered in Taiwan, Cervoz Technology supplies embedded components for the industrial PC market. The company has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing high-performing memory and storage solutions for industrial applications.

