JOSEPH HARK OF AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES DISCUSSES INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

Joseph Hark recently sat down with Homepros to discuss the biggest developments affecting the HVAC industry and future of ARS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Hark, Vice President of Field Operations at American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and Plumbing services, recently sat down with Homepros to discuss the biggest developments affecting the HVAC industry. His interview focused on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act.

Both the IRA and AIM can be confusing for consumers but present benefits for homeowners, particularly via the lucrative financial incentives offered through the IRA for energy efficiency home improvements. This is why Hark and ARS/Rescue Rooter aim to provide clarity for how homeowners can take advantage.

In the interview, Joseph lays out the two HVAC-related incentives in the IRA, how homeowners can currently take advantage of the tax credits, and what we currently know about the forthcoming rebates. He also talks through the AIM Act and its expected environmental impact.

ARS/Rescue Rooter has been preparing for these industry developments and is excited about the benefits these will have for both the environment and homeowners' pockets.

"The IRA will present opportunities for our customers to save money, and we've done a lot of work to educate our employees on what's available so that they can be knowledgeable to help homeowners not only make smart financial decisions, but help separate facts from fiction," says Hark.

The full interview with Joseph Hark, with more details on the IRA and AIM, including eligibility criteria for the incentives, can be found on Homepros website.

ARS is not a licensed tax professional and cannot provide tax advice. We recommend consulting with your tax advisor on eligibility for any tax credits.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

