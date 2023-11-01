7-Eleven, Inc.'s 'Brands with Heart' Program Unveils Brands of Tomorrow and Celebrates Those with Purpose

Selected brands to receive coaching, mentoring from 7-Eleven leadership and the chance to participate in an in-store test at 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes®, stores

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, has selected nearly 50 innovative and up-and-coming brands to join the retailer's Brands with Heart™ showcase. The program, now in its fifth year, is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel with the chance to see their products on the shelves across 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores in the US.

Selected brands were invited to attend the Brands with Heart showcase, happening early November at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving, Texas, where they will present their products to employees and meet with merchandising leadership for coaching, mentoring and educational sessions on how to grow their business both at 7-Eleven and beyond. Following the showcase, select brands will be chosen to participate in an in-store test at participating locations across the U.S.

This year, 7-Eleven was proud to discover that all 49 brands selected for the Brands with Heart program exhibit purpose-driven elements within their products and business – supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve. Through these pillars, 7-Eleven wants to make it easier for its employees, Franchisees, suppliers, partners and customers to do good and make a meaningful difference for the planet and communities. As the Brands with Heart program continues to evolve, there will be a growing focus to recognize standout brands striving to make a positive impact in the world.

"We believe our role as a leading retailer goes beyond simply providing innovative products to our customers – it's about making a lasting difference in the communities we serve," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "This year, for the first time ever, every one of our Brands with Heart participants demonstrates a purpose-driven element, bringing us one step closer to achieving this goal. We're excited to welcome these outstanding brands to the 7-Eleven family."

"At 7-Eleven, we're proud to be a platform for new and innovative brands to introduce their products to the world.," said Adam Franks, Director of Private and Emerging Brands at 7-Eleven. "Not only do these products taste great…but they're doing great things, too. We can't wait for our customers to see them on shelves across the country."

Learn more about a few Brands with Heart participants and their missions below:

Mezcla : This plant-based snack company is working to curb hunger with its Puff-Crispy protein snack bars and its partnership with The Hunger Project, an organization fighting food insecurity around the world. Mezcla also thoughtfully sources key ingredients from specific regions of the world to craft distinct flavors like Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Italian Pistachio Chocolate.

Doughp : "A designated Recovery Friendly Workplace, this edible & bakeable cookie dough company is working to break the stigma around mental health and addiction recovery, donating a portion of every sale to the SHE RECOVERS® Foundation. The focus on addiction and mental health stems from the founder's own history of sobriety and recovery."

North America . Scout : This ethical tinned fish company is working to make deliciously crafted, sustainably sourced seafood accessible to everyone. In addition to being a Certified B Corp, Scout contributes 1% of their revenue to environmental causes each year as a 1% for the Planet member, working with partners like SeaTrees to restore coastal ecosystems. They also meet MSC fisheries standards – sourcing their fish from well-managed and sustainable fisheries in

Equitea Co.: This tea company was founded with a mission to destigmatize mental health and expand accessibility to wellness-centered products. The co-founders and owners started the company after recognizing a need for wellness-based products for their son, who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The founders work extensively in mental health outside of the business and created this company to expand the pathways to wellness.

After's Ice Cream

Anthem

Better Sour

Christie's Chips

Deux

Doughp

Dream Pops

Fillo's

Free2b Foods

Get More Vits

GinGin

Jiant

Juvee

Kencko Sticks

Knotty

Konjac Chews

Kove

Leisure Project

Like Air Popcorn

Mezcla

MOSH

Mr. Crumbles' Delectables

NUDE Mints

Origin Tea

Perfy

Petit Pot

Picadas USA

Pitaya

Pops A lot

Pork King Good

Ruani Brownie

SANG Foods

Sarilla

Scout

Shameless Snacks

Shine

Sol-ti

SOM Sleep

SPADE

Spot Detergent Sheets

SPYLT

Sweet Nothings

Tastelli

The Equitea Co.

Toom

Uncle Matt's Organic

Verb Energy

Whoa Dough

Zyn Turmeric Sticks

