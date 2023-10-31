Elevate Holistics Invests in the Future: A $10,000 Contribution to Startup Kids Club

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a leading online medical cannabis clinic, proudly announces a generous contribution of $10,000 to the Startup Kids Club, a non-profit organization based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of resilient, self-sustainable, and independent students through hands-on entrepreneurship education.

Stephen Stearman, the founder and CEO of Elevate Holistics, has taken a personal interest in the Startup Kids Club's mission, serving on their board and actively contributing to their programs. "As an entrepreneur, I have witnessed firsthand the power of education and entrepreneurship in breaking the cycle of generational poverty. Unfortunately, not every child has access to high-quality education, leaving entrepreneurship as a vital path to creating a life of financial independence," says Stearman.

The $10,000 donation from Elevate Holistics will directly support the after-school programming and summer camps offered by Startup Kids Club, providing students with invaluable opportunities to learn the principles of entrepreneurship. The programs aim to empower children, helping them to build crucial life skills and bridge the gap from classroom learning to real-world application.

"Being a part of the Austin community and seeing the impact of Startup Kids Club's work, it was a clear choice for us at Elevate Holistics to support this incredible organization," adds Stearman. "We are committed to investing in the future of our youth, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive in today's fast-paced world."

Elevate Holistics has made a significant impact in the medical cannabis industry, serving over 125,000 patients across the United States. With a strong commitment to providing accessible and high-quality care, Elevate Holistics is at the forefront of the telehealth movement, allowing patients to connect with licensed medical professionals from the comfort of their homes.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Our contribution to Startup Kids Club is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and empowerment in the next generation," concludes Stearman.

To learn more about Startup Kids Club and their programs, visit [https://skc.squarespace.com](https://skc.squarespace.com). For more information on Elevate Holistics and their services, head to [https://elevate-holistics.com](https://elevate-holistics.com).

About Elevate Holistics:

Elevate Holistics is an innovative online medical cannabis clinic dedicated to improving access to medical cannabis for patients across the United States. With a focus on high-quality care and patient education, Elevate Holistics is leading the charge in telehealth services, connecting patients with licensed medical professionals in a convenient and secure online environment.

About Startup Kids Club:

Startup Kids Club is a non-profit organization based in Austin, Texas, committed to teaching the next generation the principles of entrepreneurship. Through after-school programming and summer camps, Startup Kids Club empowers students to become resilient, self-sustainable, and independent, providing them with the skills they need to succeed in the real world.

