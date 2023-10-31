Advertise With Us
2024 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition Is A Blackout Standout

Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's popular Palisade flagship SUV has added a new Calligraphy Night Edition to its 2024 lineup. The Calligraphy Night builds on the Palisade's successful range-topping Calligraphy model with a luxurious blackout theme for a uniquely sophisticated appeal. The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition, which includes standard all-wheel drive, is available at Hyundai dealers now, starting at $54,935, including destination charges.

The 2024 Palisade Calligraphy Night Edition adds the following content to the Calligraphy model:

Mechanical Features

  • HTRAC® AWD
  • Downhill Brake Control
  • SNOW mode, TOW mode
  • AWD Lock

Exterior Features

  • Dark-tinted chrome radiator grille
  • Dark-tinted chrome rear bumper garnish
  • Dark-tinted rear H-logo
  • Dark-tinted rear PALISADE emblem
  • Gloss-black lower front and rear fascia
  • 20-inch black-liquid wheels
  • Black roof rails
  • Dark-tinted chrome door side moldings
  • Bodycolor door handles
  • Dark-tinted HTRAC® liftgate badge

Exterior Color Availability

  • Abyss Black
  • Hyper White

Interior Features

  • Dark aluminum upper console trim
    • (replaces Nappa Leather seating surfaces on Calligraphy model)
  • Available exclusively with black interior

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

