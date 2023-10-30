The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Salsa Ignite Taste Buds with Hot Sauce Line Expansion and Introduce New Habanero Hot Sauce

Versatile New Hot Sauce Brings Authentic Mexican Flavor and Spicy Heat to Any Cuisine

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HERDEZ® brand salsa, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, today announced the introduction of its new HERDEZ® Habanero Hot Sauce. Made with real habanero peppers, the fiery, new hot sauce promises a distinctive, blazing flavor that sets it apart from the crowd of hot sauces. Sure to become a go-to favorite among hot sauce lovers, HERDEZ® Habanero Hot Sauce brings a hot, spicy heat and versatile taste to enhance any dish, including everything from tacos, burritos, burgers and chicken wings, to eggs, salty snacks, ramen noodles, chili and more. The new, shelf-stable sauce hit retail store shelves this month.

"We're always looking to expand our portfolio and offer new and unexpected ways for consumers to experience the authentic Mexican flavors they love, and believe we've delivered the perfect, everyday condiment for almost any food," comments Giselle Olson, brand manager of the HERDEZ® brand. "Our hot sauce line expansion with the new Habanero Hot Sauce offers a delicious, bold kick that works with any cuisine or occasion, from breakfast to dinner and every bite in between."

HERDEZ® Habanero Hot Sauce joins HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce and a full range of best-selling HERDEZ® foods, including its salsas, taqueria sauces, dips and guacamole, available at major grocery chains across the U.S. The new sauce is gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, and will be sold in­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­5 oz. (MSRP $2.78-$3.39) and 12 oz. (MSRP $5.38-$6.49) bottles.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Pinterest.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, HERDEZ®, DON MIGUEL® , CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, EMBASA®, DEL FUERTE®, and BÚFALO® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

