Boyne Capital Makes New Platform Investment in ProFusion Industries

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in ProFusion Industries ("ProFusion" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer and manufacturer of polymer-based film and sheet products for a variety of end markets.

Headquartered in Fairlawn, OH, ProFusion manufactures products that serve diversified end markets, including hospitality, transportation, military, general matting and industrial. ProFusion is relied upon as a strategic just-in-time partner for many blue-chip manufacturers of products such as wallcoverings, matting, tenting, ducting and other diversified applications. The Company's in-house engineering and materials expertise enables it to drive new product and process innovation, including ProFusion's proprietary recycling operation. ProFusion recently achieved the +Vantage Vinyl® Verified certification, a verification by the Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC) of a vinyl company's integrated efforts to achieve sustainability in its operations and practices, becoming one of only a few companies in its segment with this certification.

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with ProFusion given its market leading position and capabilities. This investment is another strong example of Boyne's focus on investing in market leaders and partnering with top-tier management teams."

Roman Krislav, Managing Director at Boyne Capital, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the team at ProFusion. ProFusion's commitment to new product development, customer-centric approach, and engrained culture of continuous improvement sets them apart in their core markets."

Alex Williamson, CEO of ProFusion, added, "We were seeking a growth-oriented investor supportive of continued investments in R&D, new products, and plant capacity and capabilities, and Boyne distinguished themselves given their track record of partnering with and growing similar businesses. We look forward to having them as a supportive partner in our next phase of growth."

The transaction represents the most recent platform investment in BCM Fund II ("Fund"). Boyne is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, targeting companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, business & financial services, and industrial, infrastructure & engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

