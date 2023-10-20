Elevating Firefighting Safety Through Ergonomic Innovation: Dräger Introduces the HPS SafeGuard Helmet

Enhanced comfort, fortified protection, and versatility for firefighters in dynamic environments

Designed for enhanced wearing relief

Rigorously tested for safety

Certified for both structural firefighting and technical rescue

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dräger, a global leader in the fields of medical and safety technology, proudly presents the Dräger HPS SafeGuard Helmet. Meticulously designed for first responders, this helmet combines wearing comfort with rigorous safety protection. Tipping the scales at a mere 3.2 lbs., the HPS SafeGuard Helmet is engineered to ease the physical burden on the neck and shoulders. The result — mobility, protection, and relief, aiding firefighters in taxing and dynamic environments.

When wearing helmets, firefighters don more than just equipment; they put on essential lifelines. Be it a blaze with towering flames or a technical rescue operation, firefighters need gear as robust as the challenges they confront. Supporting the head already places a 10-12 lb. weight on the neck and shoulders, a burden that only increases with conventional headgear. While unwavering companions in the field, there's room to admit traditional helmets can sometimes feel like a heavy crown during prolonged use. Additionally, a broad brim can impede a natural range of motion, making tasks less fluid than desired.

Taking these considerations to heart, Dräger's new helmet is carefully designed to harmonize with natural movements, aiming to feel less like a strain and more like a gentle presence. With direct input from those on the frontlines, Dräger modernizes a helmet for the contemporary firefighter, considering the need for both protection and relief. In addition to meeting stringent safety standards, the helmet holds dual certifications for both structural fires and technical rescue missions, offering peace of mind even in tough conditions.

"Incorporating ergonomic comfort with reliable safety features, the HPS SafeGuard Helmet reflects an engineering philosophy honed by years of field expertise and crucial firefighter input. Additionally, its adaptable design means firefighters no longer need to be quick-change artists between different emergencies. This helmet marks a significant leap forward in our relentless dedication to safety, bringing more firefighters home while feeling their best," said Dräger Senior VP of Sales and Marketing John Wilson.

Robust comfort beyond physical

Light on the head: With its light weight of just 3.2 lbs., the HPS SafeGuard helps to offer effortless movement and balanced weight distribution, seamlessly integrating as if a natural extension of the wearer.

Built to endure: Engineered for tough job conditions, this helmet surpasses rigorous industry testing standards, offering an added layer of confidence.

Visibly seen: Firefighters can worry less about squinting in the dark or being seen. The HPS SafeGuard comes with reflective strips and a backlit BuddyLight, effectively turning night into day in low-light conditions.

Versatility: Designed to adapt just as quickly as the professionals who wear it, this helmet is dual-certified for both structural firefighting and technical rescues.

No tools to maintain: Maintenance is simple, and a tool-free disassembly makes cleaning almost as effortless as wearing it.

It's personal: Customizable features like helmet colors, department logos, and individual names add a personal touch, strengthening team identity and uniformity.

For more information, please visit the Dräger HPS SafeGuard page to view the product information sheet about technical data.

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around EUR 3 billion in 2022. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.draeger.com.

Note: Not all of the products named in this press release are available worldwide. Equipment packages can vary from country to country. We reserve the right to make changes to products. Up-to-date information is available on the Dräger website of your country or from your Dräger representative.

