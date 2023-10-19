FanDuel and the NBA Partner to Bring Fans Three Months of NBA League Pass

Season tips off with access to out-of-market games plus a new product innovation "The Pulse" that features real-time markets across the biggest storylines in sports

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), is excited to be the only U.S. sports betting operator offering fans three months of NBA League Pass. The sportsbook is also introducing an exciting new product feature that will help fans bet on key moments in a game in real-time to start the season.

To help fans catch every moment live this season, between October 19 and October 26, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers who place a $5 bet will receive three complimentary months of NBA League Pass and $200 in Bonus Bets. Existing customers who bet $5 on the NBA will also receive three complimentary months of NBA League Pass, allowing fans to watch and wager live on all out-of-market games. Fans can take advantage of the NBA League Pass offer through December 11. Additionally, fans who are part of the league's global membership program – NBA ID – will have access to special benefits and offers via FanDuel.

"FanDuel is committed to offering the top sportsbook product on the market and elevating the entertainment experience for fans this NBA season," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "This year, we're leveraging the power of our NBA partnership and our industry-leading platform to create an ecosystem where fans can bet on pivotal moments in a game in real-time and watch to see the results, elevating their sports betting and entertainment experience."

The Pulse is a new curated experience on FanDuel Sportsbook that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most. As the action unfolds, new bets will be added to the feed in a narrative-driven format, offering fans a simple and streamlined path to discover what is happening in a game in real-time. This will allow fans to wager on a point guard picking apart the defense or on a forward who is lighting up the scoreboard and dropping his next three. The Pulse is available on the FanDuel homepage through the Live Now icon during the biggest primetime games.

For the first time, FanDuel is offering Live Same Game Parlay betting across every NBA game this season, further enhancing the in-game betting and entertainment experience for fans. Through Live Same Game Parlay, fans can build parlays as the action unfolds during a game, creating new opportunities to engage with a match-up every quarter.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV its broadly distributed linear cable television and leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LON: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

